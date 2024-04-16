Meghalaya Gears Up For Lok Sabha Elections Amidst Unique Challenges

Acknowledging the logistical hurdles, Tiwari noted, "There are 50 such polling stations that we can't reach by vehicle so the polling parties will have to walk." Moreover, he shed light on the unique aspect of Meghalaya's terrain, mentioning the presence of over 200 living root bridges, which are integral to accessing certain polling stations. "There are some polling stations where one can go across the valley only through the living root bridge," Tiwari remarked.