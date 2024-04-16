Meghalaya Gears Up For Lok Sabha Elections Amidst Unique Challenges

In anticipation of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections in Meghalaya, Chief Electoral Officer BDR Tiwari has underscored the array of challenges posed by the region's distinctive weather and geography. Despite these obstacles, Tiwari assured that all necessary arrangements have been put in place.
Speaking to ANI, Tiwari elaborated on the region's complexities, stating, "Meghalaya is a place where we get a lot of rain and it is also a hilly region. We have a lot of challenges in terms of weather and geography but we have made all the necessary arrangements." He specifically highlighted areas such as Kalatek Polling Station and Kamsingh, where accessing polling stations requires navigating rivers, with Kamsingh requiring a boat due to its location in a river area.
Acknowledging the logistical hurdles, Tiwari noted, "There are 50 such polling stations that we can't reach by vehicle so the polling parties will have to walk." Moreover, he shed light on the unique aspect of Meghalaya's terrain, mentioning the presence of over 200 living root bridges, which are integral to accessing certain polling stations. "There are some polling stations where one can go across the valley only through the living root bridge," Tiwari remarked.
Addressing concerns about the weather, Tiwari assured that meticulous arrangements have been made to contend with the rain, emphasizing the absence of any significant law-and-order issues in the state. He expressed confidence in the voter turnout, stating, "We are confident that this time too, people will participate in the voting."
Earlier, Tiwari had expressed optimism about the voter turnout, anticipating that Meghalaya would surpass previous percentages.
The state is slated to vote for its two Lok Sabha seats, Shillong and Tura, in the first phase of polling on April 19. With a total of 22.27 lakh voters, the state boasts a higher number of female voters, totaling 11.27 lakh compared to 11 lakh male voters.