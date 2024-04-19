1st Phase Voting Begins In 102 Lok Sabha Constituencies In India, 5 In Assam

Notable candidates in the fray will be BJP's Kamakhya Prasad Tasa and Congress' Roselina Tirkey from Kaziranga. In Lakhimpur, Uday Shankar Hazarika of Congress will fight it out against Pradan Baruah of BJP, while Dibrugarh will see a battle between AJP's Lurinjyoti Gogoi and BJP's central minister and former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal with Manoj Dhanowar holding an outside chance. In Jorhat, Gaurav Gogoi of Congress will face off against Topon Kumar Gogoi of BJP. Sonitpur will witness Congress candidate Premlal Ganju and BJP candidate Ranjit Dutta in the fray.