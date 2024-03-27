2024 Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections: Timetable, Dates, Phases, Constituencies

Maharashtra, with 48 Lok Sabha seats, holds significant sway in the upcoming General Elections. The Election Commission of India has meticulously set the dates for the parliamentary polls.

Commencing on April 19, 2024, the elections will unfold in 7 phases across various states. In Maharashtra, the electoral process will span 5 phases, running from April 19 to May 20, 2024.

The ECI has diligently conducted poll readiness assessments, ensuring each state is adequately prepared with requisite personnel and infrastructure. Parties too have primed themselves, with the BJP-Shiv Sena coalition unveiling some of their candidates, while the India bloc is poised to announce its roster soon.

Currently, Maharashtra is governed by a Shiv Sena-BJP alliance, favoring the NDA's prospects. However, an alternative faction of Shiv Sena within the India Alliance poses a potential challenge to the NDA.

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Citywise List

Phase 1 - April 19

Ramtek

Nagpur

Bhandara

Gondiya

Gadchiroli

Chimur

Chandrapur

Phase 2 - April 26

Buldhana

Akola

Amravati

Wardha

Yavatmal

Washim

Hingoli

Nanded

Parbhani

Phase 3 - May 7

Raigad

Baramati

Osmanabad

Latur

Solapur

Madha

Sangli

Satara

Ratnagiri

Sindhudurg

Kolhapur

Hatkanangle

Phase 4 - May 13

Phase 5 - May 20

Dhule

Dindori

Nashik

Palghar

Bhiwandi

Kalyan

Thane

Mumbai North

Mumbai North West

Mumbai North East

Mumbai North – Central

Mumbai South – Central

Mumbai South

Political Landscape in Maharashtra

The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are joining forces for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, marking a significant political realignment in the state.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP emerged dominant, winning 23 out of 25 contested seats. The Shiv Sena secured 18 seats out of 23 contested, while the NCP, part of the opposition alliance, managed four victories out of 19 contested seats, highlighting the BJP's stronghold in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra witnessed a seismic political shift in 2022 when the Shiv Sena split from its coalition with the Congress and the NCP. Eknath Shinde and a majority of the party’s MPs and MLAs aligned with the BJP, leading to the formation of a coalition government with Shinde as the chief minister.

Ajit Pawar, a key NCP leader, orchestrated a defection, with a significant number of MLAs joining the BJP-Shiv Sena coalition government. Consequently, the factions led by Shinde and Ajit Pawar were recognized as the 'real' Shiv Sena and 'real' NCP, respectively, by the Election Commission and the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker.

Implications for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

With the Shiv Sena-NCP-BJP alliance solidified the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024 are anticipated to be fiercely contested, marking a significant shift in Maharashtra's political dynamics.

The collaboration is likely to influence electoral campaigning strategies and voter mobilization efforts, setting the stage for an intense electoral battle in the state.

