2024 Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections: Timetable, Dates, Phases, Constituencies

Maharashtra, with 48 Lok Sabha seats, holds significant sway in the upcoming General Elections. The Election Commission of India has meticulously set the dates for the parliamentary polls.
Commencing on April 19, 2024, the elections will unfold in 7 phases across various states. In Maharashtra, the electoral process will span 5 phases, running from April 19 to May 20, 2024.
The ECI has diligently conducted poll readiness assessments, ensuring each state is adequately prepared with requisite personnel and infrastructure. Parties too have primed themselves, with the BJP-Shiv Sena coalition unveiling some of their candidates, while the India bloc is poised to announce its roster soon.
Currently, Maharashtra is governed by a Shiv Sena-BJP alliance, favoring the NDA's prospects. However, an alternative faction of Shiv Sena within the India Alliance poses a potential challenge to the NDA.
Phase 1 - April 19
Ramtek
Nagpur
Bhandara
Gondiya
Gadchiroli
Chimur
Chandrapur
Phase 2 - April 26
Buldhana
Akola
Amravati
Wardha
Yavatmal
Washim
Hingoli
Nanded
Parbhani
Phase 3 - May 7
Raigad
Baramati
Osmanabad
Latur
Solapur
Madha
Sangli
Satara
Ratnagiri
Sindhudurg
Kolhapur
Hatkanangle
Phase 5 - May 20
Dhule
Dindori
Nashik
Palghar
Bhiwandi
Kalyan
Thane
Mumbai North
Mumbai North West
Mumbai North East
Mumbai North – Central
Mumbai South – Central
Mumbai South
The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are joining forces for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, marking a significant political realignment in the state.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP emerged dominant, winning 23 out of 25 contested seats. The Shiv Sena secured 18 seats out of 23 contested, while the NCP, part of the opposition alliance, managed four victories out of 19 contested seats, highlighting the BJP's stronghold in Maharashtra.
Maharashtra witnessed a seismic political shift in 2022 when the Shiv Sena split from its coalition with the Congress and the NCP. Eknath Shinde and a majority of the party’s MPs and MLAs aligned with the BJP, leading to the formation of a coalition government with Shinde as the chief minister.
Ajit Pawar, a key NCP leader, orchestrated a defection, with a significant number of MLAs joining the BJP-Shiv Sena coalition government. Consequently, the factions led by Shinde and Ajit Pawar were recognized as the 'real' Shiv Sena and 'real' NCP, respectively, by the Election Commission and the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker.
With the Shiv Sena-NCP-BJP alliance solidified the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024 are anticipated to be fiercely contested, marking a significant shift in Maharashtra's political dynamics.
The collaboration is likely to influence electoral campaigning strategies and voter mobilization efforts, setting the stage for an intense electoral battle in the state.
Nitin Jairam Gadkari – Nagpur
Piyush Goyal – Mumbai North
Dr Heena Vijaykumar Gavit – Nadurbar (ST)
Dr Subhash Ramrao Bhamre – Dhule
Smita Wagh – Jalgaon
Raksha Nikhil Khadase – Raver
Anup Dhotre – Akola
Ramdas Chandrabhanji Tadas – Wardha
Sudhir Mungantiwar – Chandrapur
Prataprao Patil Chikhalikar – Nanded
Raosaheb Dadarao Danve – Jalna
Bharati Pravin Pawar – Dindori (ST)
Kapil Moreshwar Patil – Bhiwandi
Mihir Kotecha – Mumbai North East
Murlidhar Kisan Mohol – Pune
Sujay Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil – Ahmadnagar
Pankaja Munde – Beed
Sudhakar Tukaram Shrangare – Latur (SC)
Ranjeetsinha Hindurao Naik-Nimbalkar – Madha
Sanjaykaka Patil – Sangli
1. When are the Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections scheduled for 2024?
The Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections for 2024 will commence on April 19 and span across 5 phases until May 20, 2024.
2. Which parties are allying the Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections?
The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are joining forces for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra.
3. What is the significance of the political landscape in Maharashtra for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections?
The political scenario in Maharashtra underwent a significant shift in 2022, with the Shiv Sena aligning with the BJP and Ajit Pawar leading defections within the NCP. This realignment, along with the established alliance, sets the stage for a fiercely contested electoral battle, influencing campaigning strategies and voter mobilization efforts.