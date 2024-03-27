Latest Updates on Rajasthan Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Dates, Phases, Candidates

Dates of Seven Phases of Voting in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

1. First phase – April 19

2. Second phase – April 26

3. Third phase – May 7

4. Fourth phase – May 13

5. Fifth phase – May 20

6. Sixth phase – May 25

7. Seventh phase – June 1



Vote Count: June 4

The outcome of the vote count will determine the governing party for the next five years.

In addition to the general elections, dates for assembly elections in Odisha, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh have also been announced. These assembly elections will coincide with the Lok Sabha elections, with voting and results announced concurrently.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, along with newly appointed Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, announced the election dates.

The primary contest in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is between the BJP-led NDA and the 'INDIA' Bloc led by the Congress.

2019 Lok Sabha Elections: Seven-Phase Process

The 2019 Lok Sabha elections were conducted in seven phases, with the Election Commission announcing the dates for the final time on March 10, 2019.

Voting for the first phase commenced on April 11, while the last phase concluded on May 19. Results were declared on May 23.

Over 910 million voters participated in the election, with a turnout of more than 67% across the country.

Congress Candidates Announced for Rajasthan

1. Bikaner - Govindram Meghwal

2. Churu - Rahul Kaswan

3. Jhunjhunu - Brijendra Ola

4. Alwar - Lalit Yadav

5. Bharatpur - Sanjana Jatav

6. Tonk - Harish Chandra Meena

7. Jodhpur - Karan Singh Uchiyarda

8. Jalore - Vaibhav Gehlot

9. Udaipur - Tara Chand Meena

10. Chittorgarh - Uday Lal Anjana

BJP Candidates List for Rajasthan (15 seats)

1. Bikaner - Arjun Ram Meghwal

2. Churu - Devendra Jhajharia

3. Sikar - Swami Sumedhanand Saraswati

4. Alwar - Bhupendra Yadav

5. Bharatpur - Ramswaroop Koli

6. Nagaur - Jyoti Mirdha

7. Pali - PP Choudhary

8. Jodhpur - Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

9. Barmer - Kailash Chaudhary

10. Jalore - Ruparam Chaudhary

11. Udaipur - Mannalal Rawat

12. Banswara - Mahendrajit Singh Malviya

13. Chittorgarh - CP Joshi

14. Kota - Om Birla

15. Jhalawar-Baran - Dushyant Singh