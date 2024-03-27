Latest Updates on Rajasthan Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Dates, Phases, Candidates

Today, the Election Commission of India has unveiled the schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The elections will commence on April 19, 2024, and will span seven phases. In Rajasthan, voting will be conducted in two phases, with the first scheduled for April 19 and the second for April 26. This announcement follows the completion of surveys and preparations by the ECI. Rajasthan currently holds 25 seats in the Lok Sabha, with the BJP in power. After their victory in the December legislative assembly elections, the NDA aims to capitalize on their momentum, eyeing over 20 seats in the Lok Sabha. The recent setbacks faced by the Congress in Rajasthan may impede their performance in the Lok Sabha elections.
The Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan will be conducted in two phases to elect all 25 seats. Voting for the Rajasthan General Elections 2024 will occur in two phases on April 19 and April 26.
During the first phase, voting will be conducted for 12 Lok Sabha seats, while the second phase will witness polling for the remaining 13 seats. The first phase of voting is slated for April 19, with the second phase scheduled for April 26.
Phase 1 (April 19):
- Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur, Jaipur Rural, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli – Dholpur, Dausa, Nagaur
Phase 2 ( April 26):
- Ajmer, Banswara, Barmer, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Jalore, Jhalawar-Baran, Jodhpur, Kota, Pali, Rajsamand, Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Udaipur
The Congress party faced a significant defeat nationwide in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, including in Rajasthan.
In Rajasthan, the Congress suffered a complete defeat, losing on all 25 seats in the 2019 general elections.
Despite setbacks in the December 2018 assembly elections, the BJP secured victory on 24 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.
One seat was won by the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, led by Hanuman Beniwal, in alliance with the BJP.
The outcome mirrored the 2014 general elections, where the BJP alliance had won all 25 seats in Rajasthan.
The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are scheduled in 7 phases from April 19 to June 1, with the vote count on June 4.
1. First phase – April 19
2. Second phase – April 26
3. Third phase – May 7
4. Fourth phase – May 13
5. Fifth phase – May 20
6. Sixth phase – May 25
7. Seventh phase – June 1
The outcome of the vote count will determine the governing party for the next five years.
In addition to the general elections, dates for assembly elections in Odisha, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh have also been announced. These assembly elections will coincide with the Lok Sabha elections, with voting and results announced concurrently.
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, along with newly appointed Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, announced the election dates.
The primary contest in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is between the BJP-led NDA and the 'INDIA' Bloc led by the Congress.
The 2019 Lok Sabha elections were conducted in seven phases, with the Election Commission announcing the dates for the final time on March 10, 2019.
Voting for the first phase commenced on April 11, while the last phase concluded on May 19. Results were declared on May 23.
Over 910 million voters participated in the election, with a turnout of more than 67% across the country.
1. Bikaner - Govindram Meghwal
2. Churu - Rahul Kaswan
3. Jhunjhunu - Brijendra Ola
4. Alwar - Lalit Yadav
5. Bharatpur - Sanjana Jatav
6. Tonk - Harish Chandra Meena
7. Jodhpur - Karan Singh Uchiyarda
8. Jalore - Vaibhav Gehlot
9. Udaipur - Tara Chand Meena
10. Chittorgarh - Uday Lal Anjana
1. Bikaner - Arjun Ram Meghwal
2. Churu - Devendra Jhajharia
3. Sikar - Swami Sumedhanand Saraswati
4. Alwar - Bhupendra Yadav
5. Bharatpur - Ramswaroop Koli
6. Nagaur - Jyoti Mirdha
7. Pali - PP Choudhary
8. Jodhpur - Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
9. Barmer - Kailash Chaudhary
10. Jalore - Ruparam Chaudhary
11. Udaipur - Mannalal Rawat
12. Banswara - Mahendrajit Singh Malviya
13. Chittorgarh - CP Joshi
14. Kota - Om Birla
15. Jhalawar-Baran - Dushyant Singh
