7th and Last Phase of Lok Sabha Election 2024 Tomorrow

Phase 7 Facts:

1. Polling for Phase-7 of the General Elections 2024 will be held on 1st of June, 2024 for 57 Parliamentary Constituencies (General- 41; ST- 03; SC-13) in 8 States/ UTs. Voting begins at 7 AM and closure of poll timings may differ PC wise.

2. 42 Assembly Constituencies (Gen=27;ST=06;SC=09) of Odisha Legislative Assembly will also go to polls simultaneously.

3. Around 10.9 lakh Polling officials will welcome over 10.06 crore electors across ~1.09 lakh polling stations

4. Over 10.06 crore electors include approx. 5.24 crore Male; 4.82 crore Female and 3574 Third gender electors.

5. The optional Home Voting facility is available to 85+ and PwD electors.

6. 13 Special trains and 8 helicopter sorties (for Himachal Pradesh) were deployed to ferry polling and security personnel.

7. 172 Observers (64 General Observers, 32 Police Observers, 76 Expenditure Observers) have already reached their Constituencies days before the poll. They serve as the eyes and ears of the Commission to exercise utmost vigilance. Additionally, Special Observers have been deployed in certain states.