Never Distinguished Between Communities: Manmohan Singh Attacks PM Modi

In a strong rebuttal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent allegations, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh clarified that he has never differentiated between communities. The statement came in a letter addressed to the nation ahead of the final phase of the Lok Sabha elections.
Singh emphasized that he has always advocated for the equitable empowerment of all disadvantaged groups, including SCs, STs, OBCs, minorities, women, and children. "I have never in my life distinguished one community from another," Singh stated, accusing Modi of engaging in "vile hate speeches" that are divisive and detrimental to the dignity of the Prime Minister’s office.
The former PM criticized Modi for lowering the standards of political discourse. "Modiji is the first Prime Minister who has reduced the dignity of office, and with it the seriousness of the Prime Minister’s office," Singh remarked, highlighting that no previous Prime Minister had used such language to target specific groups or the opposition.
Singh’s letter also addressed Modi’s comments during a campaign in Rajasthan, where the Prime Minister claimed that Singh's government had stated that Muslims have the first right to wealth. Singh clarified that his 2006 statement at the National Development Council had been about ensuring that minorities, among other disadvantaged groups, share equitably in the fruits of development. The PMO had also clarified that Singh’s reference to "first claim on resources" included all priority areas.
Appealing for peace and unity, Singh urged voters, particularly in Punjab, to vote for development and coordinated progress. He encouraged young voters to make informed decisions to secure a future where democracy and the Constitution are upheld, asserting that only Congress can guarantee such a future.
Singh also took the opportunity to critique the BJP's economic management. He highlighted the adverse impacts of demonetization, the mismanaged implementation of GST, and the poor handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, which he said had created dire economic conditions. Singh pointed out that GDP growth had dropped to below 6 percent under the BJP government, compared to around 8 percent during the Congress-UPA era.
Further, Singh noted that the BJP’s economic policies had led to household savings falling to a 47-year low, contrasting this with the Congress-UPA's efforts to increase purchasing power despite challenges.
In conclusion, Manmohan Singh’s letter not only aimed to refute Modi’s accusations but also sought to appeal to voters on the basis of unity, development, and economic stability. His remarks underscore the contrasting approaches of the Congress and BJP towards governance and highlight the need for a balanced and inclusive development strategy.