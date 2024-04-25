Lok Sabha Polls: Detailed Look Into Assam Ahead Of 2nd Phase

The second phase of polling for the Lok Sabha general elections will take place on April 26 (Friday) and 1,210 candidates across 88 parliamentary constituencies in 13 states and union territories will be vying for votes.

In Assam, five constituencies will be up for grabs in the second phase with several big names battling it out. Their fate will be decided by 77,26,668 voters with voting undergoing from 7 am to 5 pm.

Here's a closer look at the tussle, constituency wise.