Lok Sabha Polls: Detailed Look Into Assam Ahead Of 2nd Phase

The second phase of polling for the Lok Sabha general elections will take place on April 26 (Friday) and 1,210 candidates across 88 parliamentary constituencies in 13 states and union territories will be vying for votes.
In Assam, five constituencies will be up for grabs in the second phase with several big names battling it out. Their fate will be decided by 77,26,668 voters with voting undergoing from 7 am to 5 pm.
Here's a closer look at the tussle, constituency wise.
11 candidates will battle it out in the 4 Darrang-Udalguri constituency of Assam with a likely three-way fight emerging. The key candidates are BJP's Dilip Saikia, Bodoland Peoples' Front's Durgadas Boro, and Madhab Rajbangshi of Congress.
Polling will be held across 2,622 stations with a total of 22,14,516 voters including 39 voters of the third gender.
The 6 Diphu constituency will have the least number of candidates in the second phase of elections at five. The Congress and the BJP will battle it out in a straightforward two-way tussle. BJP has fielded Amarsing Tisso from the constituency who will come up against Joy Ram Engleng of Congress.
The fate of the five candidates will be in the hands of 9,02,050 voters including 20 voters of the third gender. Polling will conducted across 1,217 stations.
The 7 Karimganj constituency will see a three-way battle between the Congress, BJP and All India United Democratic Front. BJP has fielded Kripanath Mallah against AIUDF's Sahabul Islam Choudhury and Congress' Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury. Karimganj has the most number of candidates in the second phase at 24.
Voting will be conducted across 1,660 polling stations with 14,14,520 total voters including 12 voters of the third gender.
The 8 Silchar constituency will see a total of eight candidates in the fight with a possible two-way battle coming to the fore between the BJP and the Congress. BJP's state cabinet minister Parimal Suklabaidya will tussle against Surya Kanta Sarkar. TMC's Radheshyam Biswas would like to have an outside chance in Silchar.
Polling will be held across 1,551 stations and a total of 13,74,559 voters will exercise their franchise. This will include 12 voters of the third gender.
The 9 Nagaon constituency will pit AIUDF, BJP and Congress against each other in a three-way contest. With BJP fielding Suresh Borah and Congress calling up Pradyut Bordoloi, this one will grab the focus in the second phase of polling. AIUDF has decided to field Aminul Islam in the constituency.
There are a total of 13 candidates from Nagaon who will contest for the votes of 18,21,023 including 16 from the third gender. Polling will be held across 2,083 stations.