"Ab Ki Baar, 400 Paar!", We, the BJP-NDA, Are Fully Prepared for Elections": PM

As the Election Commission announces the dates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) have launched their campaign with a focus on their track record of good governance and service delivery across sectors. In a rallying speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the remarkable turnaround achieved under their leadership compared to the previous administration.
Reflecting on the state of the nation before their tenure, Prime Minister Modi painted a picture of disillusionment and betrayal due to the governance failures of the previous INDI Alliance government. He highlighted the widespread scams and policy paralysis that had plagued the country, causing India to lose credibility on the global stage.
However, under the BJP-NDA government, India has witnessed unprecedented development, becoming the fifth-largest economy and lifting millions out of poverty. The government's schemes have been implemented across the nation, reaching even the remotest corners, and the focus on saturation has yielded significant results.
Prime Minister Modi underscored the people's overwhelming support for the government's determined and result-oriented approach, as evidenced by the widespread slogan "Ab Ki Baar, 400 Paar!" From every corner of India, across all sections of society, the people are rallying behind the government's agenda for continued progress and prosperity.
In contrast, the Opposition is portrayed as lacking direction and resorting to divisive tactics and vote bank politics. Prime Minister Modi criticized their dynastic approach and corruption track record, asserting that the people do not want such leadership.
Looking ahead to their third term, Prime Minister Modi outlined the government's priorities, including accelerating the war against poverty and corruption, strengthening social justice initiatives, and working towards making India the third-largest global economy. He expressed confidence in establishing a roadmap for India's trajectory as a prosperous and self-reliant nation, with a focus on all-round growth and global leadership.
Prime Minister Modi acknowledged the strength derived from the support of the people, especially the poor, farmers, youth, and women, who see themselves as part of the "Modi family." He pledged to work tirelessly to fulfill their aspirations and build a developed India.
The BJP-NDA's election campaign is positioned as a continuation of their transformative agenda, with Prime Minister Modi's leadership at the forefront of the drive towards a prosperous and empowered India.