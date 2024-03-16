EC Announces Schedule for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections | Deets Inside

The Election Commission of India on Saturday announced the schedule for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, set to be held in seven phases across the country.
The polling will commence on April 19 and conclude on June 1, with counting of votes scheduled for June 4. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar revealed that there are 96.8 crore eligible voters who will cast their votes at over 12 lakh polling stations.
Notably, there are 1.8 crore first-time voters and 19.47 crore voters in the 20-29 age group. In a bid to ensure fair elections, the Election Commission emphasized responsible social media behavior and warned against the spread of fake news.
“Basic facilities will be provided at all polling stations, including drinking water, help desks, and separate amenities for women and differently-abled individuals. For the first time, the EC will facilitate 'from home' voting for people with disabilities and elderly citizens above 85 years”, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar stated.
Additionally, the Model Code of Conduct has been enforced, and political parties are urged to maintain decorum during campaigning, refraining from personal attacks. The Election Commission emphasized its commitment to sustainable elections and pledged to take strict action against any instances of violence or electoral malpractices.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Dates:
• Phase 1- April 19, 2024
• Phase 2- April 26, 2024
• Phase 3- May 7, 2024
• Phase 4 - May 13, 2024
• Phase 5 - May 20, 2024
• Phase 6 - May 25, 2024
• Phase 7 - June 1, 2024
• Counting on June 4
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the ruling BJP won 303 seats while Congress got 52 seats. The BJP-led NDA has expressed confidence for the upcoming polls as well, hoping to win over 400 seats.