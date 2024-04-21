Activist Shabnam Hashmi Urges Action Against Electoral Malpractice in Gujarat

Renowned social and political activist Shabnam Hashmi has penned a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, calling for urgent action against alleged political interference and intimidation tactics in Gujarat's Gandhinagar constituency.
In her letter, Hashmi highlights numerous instances of coercion and manipulation aimed at community and political leaders, allegedly orchestrated by state authorities to influence the electoral process. She recounts her firsthand investigation into the matter, detailing encounters with over 200 individuals from various constituencies within Gandhinagar.
According to Hashmi, individuals have reported receiving intimidating calls from police personnel of different ranks, compelling them to support specific candidates. She alleges instances of threats, bribes, and coercion targeting leaders and voters alike, with the purported aim of ensuring a significant victory margin for a particular candidate.
Furthermore, Hashmi raises concerns about the misuse of religious symbols in campaign materials and the removal of opposition banners, potentially infringing upon the principles of free and fair elections.
The activist urges the Election Commission to conduct a prompt inquiry into these allegations and take immediate steps to prevent further harassment and manipulation. She calls for enhanced security measures to ensure peaceful voting and prevent any recurrence of disruptions witnessed in previous elections.
The letter serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced in upholding democratic principles amid allegations of electoral malpractice and intimidation tactics.
Hashmi's plea underscores the critical role of electoral authorities in safeguarding the integrity of the electoral process and ensuring a level playing field for all candidates and voters.