Actor and TV Host Shekhar Suman Joins BJP

Actor and television personality Shekhar Suman's decision to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the day of the third phase of Lok Sabha polling on Tuesday provided a significant boost to the party's morale.
The announcement took place at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, with Suman being welcomed into the fold by senior party leaders, including Vinod Tawde and Anil Baluni, among others.
Addressing the media alongside prominent BJP figures, Suman expressed his gratitude to what he described as a divine calling. He confessed that until the day prior, he had not anticipated taking such a step, attributing his decision to a higher power. "Even I did not know till yesterday that I would be sitting here. A lot of things happen in life. Sometimes you don't know what you are supposed to do and you get a direction from above and you follow it. I have come here with a positive outlook and I would like to thank God for directing me to come here," he stated.
Suman emphasized his unwavering commitment to the nation, echoing sentiments of positivity and determination. "You have to follow what Lord Ram has thought. I don't have any negative thoughts, I am thinking only about the country. A man depends on his words but they have no meaning beyond a point. But there is a difference between saying something and doing it. I can give a long address but it will mean anything only after I have done something," he articulated.
Furthermore, the actor-turned-politician extended his appreciation to key BJP figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and party chief JP Nadda, among others, for their leadership and guidance.
The announcement also saw the inclusion of Radhika Khera, former national coordinator of the Congress' media department, into the BJP ranks. Khera's decision to switch allegiances underscores the growing momentum of the BJP and the appeal it holds for individuals from diverse backgrounds.
Suman's entry into the BJP adds to the party's narrative of inclusivity and broad-based support, particularly during the crucial phase of Lok Sabha polling. His alignment with the BJP is expected to resonate with his followers and fans, potentially bolstering the party's presence in the entertainment and media spheres.