Actor and TV Host Shekhar Suman Joins BJP

Addressing the media alongside prominent BJP figures, Suman expressed his gratitude to what he described as a divine calling. He confessed that until the day prior, he had not anticipated taking such a step, attributing his decision to a higher power. "Even I did not know till yesterday that I would be sitting here. A lot of things happen in life. Sometimes you don't know what you are supposed to do and you get a direction from above and you follow it. I have come here with a positive outlook and I would like to thank God for directing me to come here," he stated.