ADR Report Unveils Criminal Cases & Wealth Disparities Among Assam Phase-I LS Candidates!

Criminal Background:

Out of the 35 candidates scrutinized, 5 (14%) have declared criminal cases against themselves. The candidates with such cases are Rishiraj Kaundinya, Gaurav Gogoi, Alam Ali, Premlal Ganju, and Sailen Chandra Malakar.

According to data released by ADR, AAP’s Rishiraj Kaundinya faces seven registered criminal cases under various IPC sections, including charges such as cheating, forgery, and breach of trust.

Congress candidate Gaurav Gogoi is involved in one criminal case, cited under various sections of IPC related to causing harm to deter public servants from their duties, rioting, obstruction of public ways, and disobedience to orders.

Bahujan Maha Party candidate Alam Ali and Congress candidate Premlal Ganju each have one declared criminal case against them. Similarly, Bharatiya Gana Parishad candidate Sailen Chandra Malakar faces one criminal case under two IPC sections related to criminal trespass and causing damage.