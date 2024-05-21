After Nalbari Strong Room Security Breach, Enquiry To Take Place Tomorrow

Following reports of a breach of security at a strong room in the Nalbari election district during the third phase of polling in Assam on May 7, the principal secretary to the Assam government's home and political departments will be visiting the premises on Wednesday.
A notification dated May 21 informed of IAS B Kalyan Chakravarthy's visit to the strong room premises for an enquiry in the Nalbari election district under the Barpeta constituency.
Accordingly, the notification directed the Nalbari district commissioner to attend the enquiry along with the magistrate in charge of the strong room, security personnel in charge of the strong room and political party representatives who witnessed the incident.
The enquiry is set to take place at the Nalbari Circuit House and will begin at 4 pm, the notification mentioned.
It said, "With reference to the subject cited above, I am directed to inform you that Shri B. Kalyan Chakravarthy, IAS, Principal Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Home & Political Departments is going to visit Nalbari on 22.05.2024 to conduct an enquiry regarding the breach of security at Strong Room premises on 07/05/2024 at Nalbari Election District under Barpeta HPC."
"The enquiry will take place at Circuit House, Nalbari from 4 PM onwards. In this regard, you are requested to kindly attend the enquiry along with the following persons: 1. Magistrate in charge of the Strong Room, 2. Security personnel in charge of the Strong Room, 3. Political party's representatives witnessing the incident. This is for favour of your kind information and necessary action," it added.