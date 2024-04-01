AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal Refuses to Acknowledge Congress Candidate in Dhubri

In a bold declaration ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Badruddin Ajmal, the chief of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and incumbent Dhubri MP, has taken a decisive stance against acknowledging his opponent, Congress candidate Rakibul Hussain.
Addressing the media on Monday, Ajmal made it clear that he refuses to engage in any discourse concerning his rival, asserting, "My competition is with myself, not with anyone else. I don't want to take the name of the lost candidate in my mouth. I have stopped uttering the name of Rakibul since yesterday."
Ajmal's remarks underscore a strategic move to divert attention away from his opponent and focus on his own campaign agenda. Emphasizing his commitment to his constituents, he stressed the importance of delivering a positive message to voters rather than engaging in mudslinging.
Furthermore, Ajmal expressed his frustration with individuals who attempt to disrupt progress, stating, "When good people go on a journey, people with evil thoughts come in between to halt their journey. Thus, when such people hinder a good person's journey, they should be dealt with sternly, with security forces intervening if necessary."
Asserting confidence in his electoral prospects, Ajmal declared, "People who have not seen Badruddin Ajmal's development are blind. I am fasting during the month of Ramadan, praying to God, and I am confident of winning by 8 lakh votes."
Turning his attention to incumbent Nagaon MP Pradyut Bordoloi, Ajmal criticized the lack of progress for minority communities under Bordoloi's tenure. He predicted Bordoloi's defeat in the upcoming polls, citing alleged negligence towards minority concerns.
Regarding recent remarks made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma concerning second marriages, Ajmal maintained his independence, stating, "I am not the person who will follow his instructions. I will get married when I am willing to do so."
Ajmal's bold statements indicate a strategic shift in his campaign approach, focusing on projecting a positive image of progress and development while sidelining opponents and maintaining autonomy in personal matters. As the election campaign heats up, Ajmal's rhetoric sets the stage for a fiercely contested battle in Dhubri and beyond.