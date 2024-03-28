AIUDF Will Not Join Hands With BJP-Led NDA, Assures Badruddin Ajmal

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) Chief Badruddin Ajmal stated on Thursday that his party will not form an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA coalition if they regain power at the national level following the Lok Sabha elections.
The leader of AIDUF confidently stated that they would emerge victorious in all three seats they are competing for.
"AIUDF will win all three seats. We cannot form a government with the BJP-NDA; hence, we will remain with secular parties only," he said.
Badruddin Ajmal expressed his disappointment with the internal conflicts within the INDIA Bloc regarding the distribution of seats. He stated that if the parties stayed united, there might be some hope, but they are currently engaged in individual fights, which ultimately benefits the BJP.
"If the INDIA bloc had been together, then there could have been some hope but all of them are fighting separately. The Aam Aadmi Party and Trinamool Congress are two big parties that are fighting completely separately. BJP will benefit from this," he added.
He further forecasted that the BJP would experience significant setbacks in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
"I would not like to say anything else; they will put ED and CBI behind us, but the atmosphere is going against the BJP. People were expecting Rs 15 lakh but it did not happen. Two crore jobs were not found. The youth are unemployed. The same youth who brought the BJP to power is angry with them today. We have knowledge of the ground. The BJP will suffer huge losses in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar," Ajmal said.
"They are thinking of changing the Constitution for which they need 400 plus seats, their dream will never be fulfilled," he added.
There are a total of 14 parliamentary seats in Assam. The elections for these 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam will be held in three stages on April 19, April 26, and May 7.
The general election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be conducted in seven stages, commencing on April 19. Approximately 970 million voters are eligible to participate in the election. The votes will be counted on June 4.
During the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in Assam, the BJP won 7 out of the 14 seats. The Congress and the AIUDF both secured three seats each. In the 2019 elections, the BJP's seat count rose to 9, while the Congress maintained its three seats and the AIUDF won one seat.