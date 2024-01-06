"Muslims Should Not Travel From Jan 20-26", Advices Badruddin Ajmal

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) Chief Badruddin Ajmal once again came under the radar after issuing controversial statements against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regarding the consecration of Ram Mandir.
As per reports, Badruddin Ajmal asked Muslims to avoid travelling by train from January 20 to 26 in view of the Ram temple consecration. He also termed the BJP as the biggest enemy of Muslims.
Addressing a gathering, Ajmal said, “We will have to be cautious. Muslims should not travel by train from January 20 to January 26. The Ram idol will be placed in Ram Janmabhoomi and the entire world will witness this. Lakhs of people will visit Ayodhya. BJP's plan is big. During this period, we should not travel by train and should stay at home. BJP is the biggest enemy of the Muslims.”
Meanwhile, Badruddin Ajmal's statements have led to sharp reactions from the BJP.
Union minister Giriraj Singh hit out at the AIUDF chief's remarks and stated that people like Badruddin Ajmal, and Owaisi spread hatred in society. He further stated that BJP respect all religions.