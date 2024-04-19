All You Need to Know About PM Vishwakarma Yojana: Features, Eligibility, and More

The Prime Minister Vishwakarma Skill Honor (PM VIKAS), commonly referred to as PM Vishwakarma, is a government program launched by the Indian government to empower artisans and craftspeople across the country. Launched on September 17, 2023, by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), this initiative aims to support artisans and craftspeople engaged in 18 designated trades, including blacksmiths, potters, carpenters, weavers, and others.

Objectives of the PM Vishwakarma Scheme

The PM Vishwakarma Scheme encompasses various primary goals focused on providing support and empowerment to artisans and craftspeople in India. Here are some of the pivotal objectives:

1. Skill and knowledge enhancement: The initiative encourages skill development by organizing training programs and workshops. This enables artisans to enhance their traditional skills, acquire new techniques, and produce improved products. This proactive approach ensures their market relevance and enables them to adapt to evolving demands.

2. Enhancing quality and productivity: The initiative strives to enhance the quality and productivity of artisans’ work by granting them access to modern tools and equipment. This not only makes their products more appealing to buyers but also has the potential to boost their income.

3. Enabling financial access: The scheme facilitates access to collateral-free loans and other financial support mechanisms, enabling artisans to overcome a significant barrier to expanding their businesses. This empowers them to invest in raw materials, tools, and marketing, fostering further growth.

4. Promoting digital integration: The initiative provides incentives for digital transactions, enhancing financial literacy and inclusion among artisans. Additionally, this encourages the establishment of a digital presence for their businesses, expanding market reach and visibility.

5. Enhancing market connections: Through branding, utilization of e-commerce platforms, and participation in trade fairs, the initiative seeks to fortify market linkages, connecting artisans directly with both domestic and international markets. This strategy opens up fresh sales channels, consequently improving their earning potential.

6. Safeguarding traditional crafts: The scheme plays a vital role in preserving and promoting India’s diverse heritage of traditional crafts by providing support to artisans and their skills. This commitment ensures the transmission of age-old practices to future generations, allowing these traditions to endure and thrive.

7. Fostering empowerment in individuals and communities: In essence, the PM Vishwakarma Scheme strives to empower individual artisans and craft communities by equipping them with essential resources and skills, enabling self-sufficiency and fostering economic prosperity. This, in turn, contributes to the broader social and economic development of India.

Eligibility criteria for this scheme

To be eligible for the Vishwakarma Scheme, individuals must meet the following criteria:

1. Age: Individuals must be 18 years of age or older.

2. Occupation: Applicants must be engaged in hands-on craftsmanship or artisan work within family-centric traditional trades within the unorganized sector. This includes operating on a self-employment basis.

3. Trades: The program currently covers 18 distinct trades, such as carpentry, blacksmithing, pottery, weaving, and more.

In addition to meeting the eligibility criteria, applicants must have the following documents readily available:

1. Aadhar Card: A valid Aadhar card is required as proof of identity.

2. Voter Identity Card: A Voter Identity Card is necessary for verification purposes.

3. Proof of Occupation: Applicants must provide proof of their occupation, demonstrating their involvement in artisan work.

4. Mobile Number: A functional mobile number is required for communication and updates regarding the scheme.

5. Bank Account Details: Applicants must have a bank account to receive financial assistance under the scheme. Bank account details must be provided for transactions.

6. Income Certificate: An income certificate may be required to determine eligibility for certain benefits under the scheme.

7. Caste Certificate (If Applicable): If applicable, applicants may need to provide a caste certificate for verification purposes.

Meeting these eligibility criteria and providing the necessary documents will enable individuals to access the benefits and assistance provided by the Vishwakarma Scheme.

Benefit from this scheme

The PM Vishwakarma Scheme offers a range of benefits to artisans and craftspeople, aimed at enhancing their skills, market access, and overall economic prosperity. Here's how individuals can benefit from the scheme:

1. Skill Development: The scheme provides skill development training, toolkits, and workshops to artisans, enabling them to enhance their traditional skills and acquire new techniques. This improves the quality and accessibility of their products and services.

2. Market Access: Through digital platforms, trade fairs, and integration into value chains, artisans gain enhanced market access, both locally and globally. This allows them to connect with larger businesses, government projects, and export markets, ultimately leading to higher incomes and economic contribution.

3. Recognition: Registered artisans receive formal recognition through PM Vishwakarma Certificate and ID Card, which boosts their credibility and market appeal.

4. Training Opportunities: Artisans have access to foundational and advanced training programs, along with a daily stipend during the training period, promoting skill enhancement and innovation in their respective trades.

5. Tool Kit Incentive: Eligible artisans receive e-vouchers worth up to ₹15,000 to acquire necessary tools and equipment for their trades, enhancing productivity and efficiency.

6. Financial Assistance: Artisans can avail of collateral-free "Enterprise Development Loans" of up to ₹3 lakhs at a concessional interest rate of 5%, supporting their business expansion and growth.

7. Digital Transaction Incentive: The adoption of cashless transactions is encouraged through incentives, promoting financial literacy and inclusion among artisans.

8. Promotional Support: The scheme offers promotional support through the National Committee for Marketing (NCM), including quality certification, branding, e-commerce connectivity, participation in trade fairs, and advertising, enhancing market visibility and sales opportunities.

Overall, the PM Vishwakarma Scheme aims to empower artisans and craftspeople by providing them with essential resources, training, and market opportunities, thereby fostering their economic prosperity and contributing to India's socio-economic development.

Process to apply to the Vishwakarma Scheme online

The process to apply for the PM Vishwakarma Scheme online is designed to be user-friendly and efficient. Here's a step-by-step guide:

1. Visit the Official Website: Access the official website of the PM Vishwakarma Scheme.

2. Registration: Select the "Register" option and complete the registration process by providing your mobile number and undergoing Aadhaar e-KYC verification.

3. Artisan Registration Form: After registration, proceed to the "Apply Online For Artisan Registration Form" section.

4. Complete the Form: Fill out the artisan registration form with accurate details, including your name, skill set, Aadhaar number, and other required information.

5. Document Upload: Upload scanned copies of necessary documents such as an Aadhaar card, bank details, skill certificate, etc. Ensure that you refer to the official website for the exact list of required documents.

6. Review and Submit: Thoroughly review your application to ensure all details are accurate. Once verified, apply.

7. Application ID: Upon submission, you will receive an application ID for tracking purposes. Keep this ID safe for future reference.

Additionally, the government plans to introduce a specialized mobile application for the scheme, which will offer artisans and craftspeople a convenient platform to register, monitor their application status, access scheme information, and avail other services. This mobile app is expected to further streamline the application process and enhance accessibility for beneficiaries.