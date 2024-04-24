Amritpal Singh To Contest Lok Sabha Polls As Independent Candidate

Jailed pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh will be contesting the Lok Sabha elections from the Khadoor Sahib seat in Punjab, according to The Indian Express citing his legal counsel.
The report stated Rajdev Singh Khalsa, the legal counsel for Singh as saying that the Waris Punjab De chief will be contesting as an independent candidate.
Khalsa was quoted as saying, "I am in Dibrugarh today. I met Amritpal Singh. He has confirmed to me that he will contest elections from Khadoor Sahib."
It may be noted that the pro-Khalistani leader has been lodged at the Dibrugarh jail in Assam since April 2023 under the National Security Act following his surrender before the police.
Meanwhile, a mainstream party is reportedly planning to support his candidacy form outside, the report cited sources as saying.
