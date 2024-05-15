Amritpal Singh's Nomination To Contest Lok Sabha Polls Accepted

Jailed Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh's nomination to contest in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections was accepted on Wednesday, reported ANI.
Amritpal Singh, who is in Dibrugarh jail in Assam, had earlier filed his nomination to contest from the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat in Punjab's Tarn Taran district.
Voting is scheduled to be held in Punjab in a single phase in the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha elections on June 1.
In April this year, reports emerged that jailed pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh will be contesting the Lok Sabha elections, according to The Indian Express citing his legal counsel.
The report stated Rajdev Singh Khalsa, the legal counsel for Singh as saying that the Waris Punjab De chief will be contesting as an independent candidate.
Khalsa was quoted as saying, "I am in Dibrugarh today. I met Amritpal Singh. He has confirmed to me that he will contest elections from Khadoor Sahib."
It may be noted that the pro-Khalistani leader has been lodged at the Dibrugarh jail in Assam since April 2023 under the National Security Act following his surrender before the police.