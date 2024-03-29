Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Schedule, Phases, Seats, Candidates

Andhra Pradesh, renowned for its fervent local sentiments and dynamic political landscape, has historically posed a challenge for national parties during Lok Sabha elections. With its significant impact on national politics, the state has witnessed fluctuations in political dynamics, particularly with swing votes playing a pivotal role.

In the 2004 and 2009 Lok Sabha Elections, Andhra Pradesh played a crucial role in propelling the Congress to power at the Centre. Despite securing only two seats in the state in 2014 and none in 2019, the BJP managed to form the government. However, the scenario for the 2024 elections appears to be shifting, as the I.N.D.I.A an alliance, spearheaded by the Congress, incorporates numerous local parties from the state.

Phase 4: Polling Date - May 13 & Constituencies:

Araku

Srikakulam

Vizianagaram

Visakhapatnam

Anakapalle

Kakinada

Amalapuram

Rajahmundry

Narsapuram

Eluru

Machilipatnam

Vijayawada

Guntur

Narasaraopet

Baapatla

Ongole

Nandyal

Kurnool

Anantapur

Hindupur

Kadapa

Nellore

Tirupati

Rajampet

Chittoor

Phases of Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh will have a single phase for the 2024 General Elections. Similar to the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, all constituencies in Andhra Pradesh will vote in a single phase, as announced by the ECI. This phase will occur during phase four of the elections.

Candidates for Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Araku (ST)

- NDA: Kothapalli Geetha

- I.N.D.I.A: Not specified

Srikakulam

- NDA: Not specified

- I.N.D.I.A: Not specified

Vizianagaram

- NDA: Not specified

- I.N.D.I.A: Not specified

Visakhapatnam

- NDA: Not specified

- I.N.D.I.A: Not specified

Anakapalli

- NDA: CM Ramesh

- I.N.D.I.A: Not specified

Kakinada

- NDA: Not specified

- I.N.D.I.A: Not specified

Amalapuram (SC)

- NDA: Not specified

- I.N.D.I.A: Not specified

Rajahmundry

- NDA: D Purandareshwari

- I.N.D.I.A: Not specified

Narasapuram

- NDA: Bhupatiraju Srinivas Varma

- I.N.D.I.A: Not specified

Eluru

- NDA: Not specified

- I.N.D.I.A: Not specified

Machilipatnam

- NDA: Not specified

- I.N.D.I.A: Not specified

Vijayawada

- NDA: Not specified

- I.N.D.I.A: Not specified

Guntur

- NDA: Not specified

- I.N.D.I.A: Not specified

Narasaraopet

- NDA: Not specified

- I.N.D.I.A: Not specified

Bapatla (SC)

- NDA: Not specified

- I.N.D.I.A: Not specified

Ongole

- NDA: Not specified

- I.N.D.I.A: Not specified

Nandyal

- NDA: Not specified

- I.N.D.I.A: Not specified

Kurnool

- NDA: Not specified

- I.N.D.I.A: Not specified

Anantapur

- NDA: Not specified

- I.N.D.I.A: Not specified

Hindupur

- NDA: Not specified

- I.N.D.I.A: Not specified

Kadapa

- NDA: Not specified

- I.N.D.I.A: Not specified

Nellore

- NDA: Not specified

- I.N.D.I.A: Not specified

Tirupati (SC)

- NDA: Not specified

- I.N.D.I.A: Varaprasad Rao

Rajampet

- NDA: N Kiran Kumar Reddy

- I.N.D.I.A: Not specified

Chittoor (SC)

- NDA: Not specified

- I.N.D.I.A: Not specified

Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key Points to Know

Number of Seats: Andhra Pradesh holds 25 Lok Sabha seats, ranking as the 9th largest state in parliamentary representation.

Reserved Seats: Four seats are reserved for SC candidates and one for ST candidates.

2019 Election Outcome: The YSR Congress Party secured dominance, winning 22 out of the 25 seats, while both the BJP and INC failed to secure any seats.

Voting Phase: Despite being among the first states to vote in previous elections, the 2024 Lok Sabha elections for all 25 seats in Andhra Pradesh will take place in phase four, on May 13, 2024, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The BJP coalition NDA's status in the state remains unchanged.

The INC could potentially benefit in the upcoming elections by forming the newly established I.N.D.I.A an alliance.

Both alliances will encounter tough competition from powerful regional parties like the YSR Congress Party.

ALSO READ: Haryana Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Schedule, Phases, Seats, and Candidates