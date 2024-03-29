Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Schedule, Phases, Seats, Candidates

Andhra Pradesh, renowned for its fervent local sentiments and dynamic political landscape, has historically posed a challenge for national parties during Lok Sabha elections. With its significant impact on national politics, the state has witnessed fluctuations in political dynamics, particularly with swing votes playing a pivotal role.
In the 2004 and 2009 Lok Sabha Elections, Andhra Pradesh played a crucial role in propelling the Congress to power at the Centre. Despite securing only two seats in the state in 2014 and none in 2019, the BJP managed to form the government. However, the scenario for the 2024 elections appears to be shifting, as the I.N.D.I.A an alliance, spearheaded by the Congress, incorporates numerous local parties from the state.
Araku
Srikakulam
Vizianagaram
Visakhapatnam
Anakapalle
Kakinada
Amalapuram
Rajahmundry
Narsapuram
Eluru
Machilipatnam
Vijayawada
Guntur
Narasaraopet
Baapatla
Ongole
Nandyal
Kurnool
Anantapur
Hindupur
Kadapa
Nellore
Tirupati
Rajampet
Chittoor
Andhra Pradesh will have a single phase for the 2024 General Elections. Similar to the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, all constituencies in Andhra Pradesh will vote in a single phase, as announced by the ECI. This phase will occur during phase four of the elections.
Araku (ST)
- NDA: Kothapalli Geetha
- I.N.D.I.A: Not specified
Srikakulam
- NDA: Not specified
- I.N.D.I.A: Not specified
Vizianagaram
- NDA: Not specified
- I.N.D.I.A: Not specified
Visakhapatnam
- NDA: Not specified
- I.N.D.I.A: Not specified
Anakapalli
- NDA: CM Ramesh
- I.N.D.I.A: Not specified
Kakinada
- NDA: Not specified
- I.N.D.I.A: Not specified
Amalapuram (SC)
- NDA: Not specified
- I.N.D.I.A: Not specified
Rajahmundry
- NDA: D Purandareshwari
- I.N.D.I.A: Not specified
Narasapuram
- NDA: Bhupatiraju Srinivas Varma
- I.N.D.I.A: Not specified
Eluru
- NDA: Not specified
- I.N.D.I.A: Not specified
Machilipatnam
- NDA: Not specified
- I.N.D.I.A: Not specified
Vijayawada
- NDA: Not specified
- I.N.D.I.A: Not specified
Guntur
- NDA: Not specified
- I.N.D.I.A: Not specified
Narasaraopet
- NDA: Not specified
- I.N.D.I.A: Not specified
Bapatla (SC)
- NDA: Not specified
- I.N.D.I.A: Not specified
Ongole
- NDA: Not specified
- I.N.D.I.A: Not specified
Nandyal
- NDA: Not specified
- I.N.D.I.A: Not specified
Kurnool
- NDA: Not specified
- I.N.D.I.A: Not specified
Anantapur
- NDA: Not specified
- I.N.D.I.A: Not specified
Hindupur
- NDA: Not specified
- I.N.D.I.A: Not specified
Kadapa
- NDA: Not specified
- I.N.D.I.A: Not specified
Nellore
- NDA: Not specified
- I.N.D.I.A: Not specified
Tirupati (SC)
- NDA: Not specified
- I.N.D.I.A: Varaprasad Rao
Rajampet
- NDA: N Kiran Kumar Reddy
- I.N.D.I.A: Not specified
Chittoor (SC)
- NDA: Not specified
- I.N.D.I.A: Not specified
Number of Seats: Andhra Pradesh holds 25 Lok Sabha seats, ranking as the 9th largest state in parliamentary representation.
Reserved Seats: Four seats are reserved for SC candidates and one for ST candidates.
2019 Election Outcome: The YSR Congress Party secured dominance, winning 22 out of the 25 seats, while both the BJP and INC failed to secure any seats.
Voting Phase: Despite being among the first states to vote in previous elections, the 2024 Lok Sabha elections for all 25 seats in Andhra Pradesh will take place in phase four, on May 13, 2024, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).
The BJP coalition NDA's status in the state remains unchanged.
The INC could potentially benefit in the upcoming elections by forming the newly established I.N.D.I.A an alliance.
Both alliances will encounter tough competition from powerful regional parties like the YSR Congress Party.
ALSO READ: Haryana Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Schedule, Phases, Seats, and Candidates
When was the last election held in Andhra Pradesh?
General Elections were held in Andhra Pradesh on 11 April 2019 to elect representatives for the 17th Lok Sabha.
How many seats does Andhra Pradesh have?
All 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh will go for a vote on May 13 in the fourth phase along with the Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024
How many MLA seats are there in AP?
There are a total of 175 Assembly Constituencies, across 26 divided districts, in the state of Andhra Pradesh.