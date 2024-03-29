Haryana Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Schedule, Phases, Seats, and Candidates

The timetable for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in India has been released. Spread across seven phases, the elections will commence on April 19, with the final vote count slated for June 4. Haryana, a pivotal state in the northern region of the country, is set to go to polls on May 25, coinciding with the sixth phase of elections. Joining Haryana in this phase are Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and the national capital, New Delhi.

In Haryana, the 10 Lok Sabha constituencies will experience single-day voting. Similar to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Haryana's electoral process will occur in a single phase on May 12. During the 2019 polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured victory in all 10 seats, while the Congress, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), and the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) failed to win any seats.

Phases of Haryana

Haryana is set to have a single phase for the Lok Sabha Elections, consistent with previous patterns due to the state's limited number of seats. Once again, all constituencies will participate in the electoral process within this single phase.

Date of Haryana Lok Sabha election 2024:

Lok Sabha elections in Haryana for the year 2024 are scheduled for May 25.

Constituencies in Haryana for the 2024 polls include:

- Ambala

- Kurukshetra

- Sirsa

- Hisar

- Karnal

- Sonipat

- Rohtak

- Bhiwani-Mahendragarh

- Faridabad

- Gurgaon (Gurugram)

List of candidates for the 2024 polls:

Ambala

- Candidates from INDIA: Not yet announced

- Candidates from NDA: Not yet announced

Kurukshetra

- Candidates from INDIA: Sushil Gupta (AAP)

- Candidates from NDA: Naveen Jindal (BJP)

Sirsa

- Candidates from INDIA: Not yet announced

- Candidates from NDA: Ashok Tanwar (BJP)

Hisar

- Candidates from INDIA: Not yet announced

- Candidates from NDA: Ranjit Chautala (BJP)

Karnal

- Candidates from INDIA: Not yet announced

- Candidates from NDA: Manohar Lal Khattar (BJP)

Sonipat

- Candidates from INDIA: Not yet announced

- Candidates from NDA: Mohan Lal Badoli (BJP)

Rohtak

- Candidates from INDIA: Not yet announced

- Candidates from NDA: Dr Arvind Kumar Sharma (BJP)

Bhiwani-Mahendragarh

- Candidates from INDIA: Not yet announced

- Candidates from NDA: Chaudhary Dharambir Singh (BJP)

Faridabad

- Candidates from INDIA: Not yet announced

- Candidates from NDA: Krishan Pal Gurjar (BJP)

Gurgaon (Gurugram)

- Candidates from INDIA: Not yet announced

- Candidates from NDA: Rao Inderjit Singh (BJP)

Top contenders for the 2024 polls:

- BJP (part of the NDA)

- Congress and AAP (part of the INDIA bloc)

- JJP and INLD.

