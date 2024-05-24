APCC President Rebukes Raijor Dal Chief for Anti-Congress Remarks

Bhupen Borah, the Pradesh Congress President of Assam, has penned a stern letter to Akhil Gogoi, the chief of Raijor Dal, addressing his recent statements perceived as detrimental to the Congress party.
Expressing deep discontentment, Borah's letter highlights the frustration among Congress leaders and workers regarding Gogoi's remarks, deeming them misleading and unwarranted, especially coming from the president of an allied party like Raijor Dal.
Borah asserts the significance of the Congress party's grassroots organization, emphasizing that the success of Raijor Dal's meetings owes much to the collaborative efforts of Congress candidates and local organizers.
Furthermore, he reminds Gogoi of the substantial support extended by the Congress High Command, including visits by Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Jitendra Singh during various events in Assam. Borah contends that such support signifies the Congress party's commitment to its local organization.
Refuting Gogoi's claims about candidate selection, Borah attributes credit to the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) for proposing candidates and the All India Congress Committee (AICC) for final selection, illustrating the effective functioning of the Congress organization.
Borah concludes by conveying the AICC's dismay over Gogoi's comments and warns of potential repercussions if corrective action is not taken promptly.
He further urged Gogoi to refrain from dragging the Congress party into his statements, mirroring the respect Raijor Dal receives from Congress counterparts.