Arunachal Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Complete Guide to Schedule, Phases, Seats, and Candidates

In the upcoming month, India braces itself for one of its largest democratic exercises as 28 states and eight union territories gear up for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Rajiv Kumar, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), has announced that polling across the nation will commence on April 19 and continue until June 1, with the results slated for announcement on June 4.

In the previous elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a historic victory, clinching 282 seats, marking an absolute majority in the Lok Sabha. Conversely, the Indian National Congress faced a significant setback, securing only 44 constituencies.

The 2024 Indian general election in Arunachal Pradesh, situated in the northeastern region, will kick off in the first phase on April 19. Voters will elect two members to represent the state in the 18th Lok Sabha. Concurrently, Legislative Assembly elections will also be held alongside the general election.

The polling for the Lok Sabha election in Arunachal Pradesh is slated to commence in the first phase on April 19.

Arunachal Pradesh comprises two Lok Sabha constituencies: Arunachal West and Arunachal East.

The polling in the northeastern state will take place in a single phase only, ensuring a streamlined electoral process.

Candidates for Arunachal Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Arunachal West

- I.N.D.I.A: Nabam Tuki

- NDA: Kiren Rijiju

- Others: Ruhi Tangung (JD (U))

Arunachal East

- I.N.D.I.A: Bosiram Siram

- NDA: Tapir Gao

Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024: Present Ruling Party

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds sway in the Arunachal Pradesh State Assembly, securing 41 seats across 11 constituencies.

Three BJP candidates clinched victory unopposed in the recent elections.

Pema Khandu is currently serving as the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh.

Other seats in the assembly are held by the Janata Dal (United), the National People’s Party (NPP), Congress, and the People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA).

