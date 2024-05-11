Arvind Kejriwal To Visit Temple, Address Media & Campaign Day After Release

While addressing supporters on his way back from the jail on Friday, Kejriwal said, "I had promised to come back soon, here I am." "I want to thank all of you. Crores and crores of people across the country prayed for me. I want to thank the Supreme Court because of whom I'm standing here with you. I just have one request to make with all of you we should together save the country from dictatorship. I'm fighting and protesting against dictatorship with everything I have. But the 140 crore people have to fight against dictatorship," he said.