Assam: Show-Cause Notice To Dhubri Congress For Violating MCC

The state election commission in Assam on Wednesday issued a show-cause notice to the Dhubri district Congress for organising a public gathering without approval.
As part of the campaigning ahead of the Lok Sabha polls which kicked off after the announcement of the election dates, the Dhubri district Congress unit organised a public gathering on March 28.
The public gathering was organised at Simultala which comes under the Gauripur block of Dhubri district. Senior Assam Congress leader and the party's candidate from the Dhubri constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Rakibul Hussain addressed the gathering on that day.
And now, the election commission has termed it a violation of the Model Code of Conduct. According to the state body which oversees polling, the public gathering was organised without appropriate permissions which caused the violation.
The state election commission in Assam also observed that gathering was publicised through social media which it held were in violation of the MCC.
Meanwhile, the Dhubri Congress will have to submit a written reply with the poll governing body within three days, failing which, the candidate, that is, Rakibul Hussain, along with the district unit's leadership will face punitive actions.