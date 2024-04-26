Assam CM Criticizes BJP Leader Rajen Gohain's Anti-Party Remarks Amid Lok Sabha Polls

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has taken a firm stance against former Nagaon MP Rajen Gohain, a senior BJP leader, for his purported statements detrimental to the party's interests during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.
Speaking to the media, CM Sarma emphasized the gravity of a senior BJP figure speaking against the party on a crucial polling day, asserting that such behavior is unacceptable.
He underscored that in the BJP, individuals cannot arbitrarily classify themselves as either old or new members, as the party's strength lies in its unity. The Chief Minister underscored the party's resilience, stating its capability to make bold decisions in such situations.
Sarma expressed his hope that the state party president would relay Gohain's remarks to the national leadership, intimating that necessary action would be taken.
"I hope that our state party president will relay Rajen Gohain’s message to the National President of the BJP. Subsequently, the national leadership will assess his criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on polling day and decide on his continuation within the party. Our party's resilience enables us to make decisive moves when necessary," said CM Sarma before the media.
Rajen Gohain had previously remarked on the internal strife within the BJP nationwide, forecasting potential electoral setbacks. Despite his reluctance for such an outcome, Gohain attributed the situation to the prevailing national circumstances.
He advocated for the recognition of seasoned party workers and leaders, cautioning against sidelining their contributions. Gohain warned that the party's current leadership could be making mistakes that might precipitate its decline, citing his firsthand experiences of constituents expressing grievances. Consequently, he indicated a withdrawal from public engagements due to the distress caused by these encounters.
The divergence in views between Gohain and the party leadership underscores broader tensions within the BJP, particularly regarding its electoral strategy and internal cohesion.
Amidst the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, such public disagreements pose challenges to the party's unity and electoral prospects, prompting calls for internal resolution and strategic alignment.