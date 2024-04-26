PM Modi Expresses Gratitude as Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls Sees Strong NDA Support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his appreciation to the voters across India for their participation in the second phase of the Lok Sabha Polls 2024.
In a message posted on his official 'X' platform handle, PM Modi expressed gratitude, stating, "Phase Two has been too good! Gratitude to the people across India who have voted today. The unparalleled support for NDA is going to disappoint the Opposition even more. Voters want NDA’s good governance. Youth and women voters are powering the strong NDA support."
Tripura emerged with the highest voter turnout, recording 78.53 percent, while Uttar Pradesh reported the lowest at 53.71 percent. Here's a breakdown of the voter turnout in key states:
Assam: 70.68%
Bihar: 54.91%
Chhattisgarh: 72.61%
Jammu and Kashmir: 71.21%
Karnataka: 64.90%
Kerala: 65.23%
Madhya Pradesh: 55.77%
Maharashtra: 53.84%
Manipur: 77.18%
Rajasthan: 62.60%
Tripura: 78.53%
Uttar Pradesh: 53.71%
West Bengal: 71.84%
The robust turnout indicates significant public engagement in the electoral process, with the NDA enjoying substantial support, particularly among the youth and women voters.
As the election progresses, anticipation builds regarding the outcome and its implications for governance in India.