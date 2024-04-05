Assam CM Questions Congress Manifesto, Alleges Foreign Influence

In the lead-up to the 2024 Assam Lok Sabha elections, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma cast doubt on the Congress party's election manifesto.
CM Sarma raised concerns regarding the origin of the Congress manifesto, suggesting the possibility of involvement from a foreign agency in its drafting.
Among the allegations leveled by Sarma are the inclusion of plans to overthrow a duly elected state government and the proposed reintroduction of the contentious 'triple talaq' law.
Furthermore, Sarma accused Congress of inconsistency on the Office of Profit issue and criticized the manifesto for lacking specific timelines for fulfilling its promises and for failing to outline strategies to capitalize on the benefits of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
In a more serious accusation, Sarma claimed that Congress misrepresented images from Thailand and America as being from India, prompting questions about the involvement of foreign entities in drafting the manifesto.
Taking to his X handle, Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "Cong manifesto promises to remove an elected State Govt, restore triple talaq, makes a U-turn on OPS, has no delivery date on any of its promises, lacks a plan to harness benefits of Industry 4.0 and worst of all passes pictures from Thailand & America as that of India. Have they hired a foreign agency to draft their manifesto?"