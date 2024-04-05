Congress Unveils Comprehensive Manifesto for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

In a significant move ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress party released its manifesto on Friday, outlining a plethora of promises and commitments aimed at addressing critical issues facing the nation.
Led by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, the unveiling ceremony in Delhi saw the presence of stalwart leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, alongside former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram, who led the drafting committee.
'Nyay Ka Dastavez': A Document for Justice
Kharge described the manifesto as 'nyay ka dastavez' or a 'document for justice', underlining its pivotal role in shaping the political trajectory of the nation. Rooted in the principles of the 'Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra', the manifesto emphasizes the welfare of key demographic segments including youth, farmers, women, workers, and equity, guaranteeing 25 assurances to address their concerns.
Three Pillars: Work, Wealth, Welfare
The overarching theme of the manifesto revolves around 'work', 'wealth', and 'welfare', reflecting the party's holistic approach towards governance and socio-economic development. The Congress asserted the necessity of providing jobs ('work'), creating wealth before distribution ('wealth'), and prioritizing the welfare of marginalized sections ('welfare').
Key Highlights of the Manifesto
Caste Census: The Congress pledges to conduct a nationwide census to identify and enumerate castes and sub-castes, alongside amending the Constitution to raise the quota cap for marginalized groups.
MSP for Farmers: Promising to implement a minimum support price for cash crop farmers, the party aims to address the longstanding demands of farmers, offering a permanent legal guarantee for MSP based on the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations.
Poverty Alleviation: With a commitment to uplift 23 crore people out of poverty over the next decade, the Congress vows to empower women through the 'Mahalakshmi' scheme, providing an annual cash transfer to the oldest female member of poor families.
National Security and China: Focusing on diplomatic and defense fronts, the party aims to restore status quo on the India-China border and repair relations with Maldives, emphasizing quiet attention to borders and resolute defense preparedness.
Healthcare: Ensuring universal and free healthcare, the Congress promises cost-free diagnosis, surgery, medication, and cashless insurance up to ₹25 lakh, alongside establishing Assisted Living and Care Centers for disabled individuals.
Youth Empowerment: In a bid to alleviate the burden of student educational loans, the party proposes a one-time relief measure, including the writing off of all outstanding student loans and unpaid interests.
LGBTQIA+ Rights: The Congress pledges to recognize civil unions between LGBTQIA+ couples and amend laws to enhance the transparency and efficiency of the electoral process, combining the use of EVMs with the transparency of ballot papers.
Northeastern Development Plan
In a bid to address pressing issues and foster reconciliation in India's Northeastern states, the Congress party introduced a comprehensive plan aimed at uplifting the region's infrastructure, economy, and social cohesion. This multifaceted strategy includes pledges to increase funding for infrastructure projects, boost cross-border trade, empower Autonomous District Councils, ensure fair treatment for tea garden workers, and address challenges in Manipur through decisive action and the establishment of a Reconciliation Commission. Additionally, Congress emphasizes the importance of compensating conflict victims and advancing the Naga peace process.
The 2024 Lok Sabha Election scheduled to occur in seven phases, commencing on April 19 and concluding with the announcement of results on June 4.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling BJP, yet to unveil their manifesto, are vying for a historic third term. They confront a collective opposition challenge, predominantly coalescing under the INDIA banner, spearheaded by the Congress party.