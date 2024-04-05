Congress Unveils Comprehensive Manifesto for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

Northeastern Development Plan

In a bid to address pressing issues and foster reconciliation in India's Northeastern states, the Congress party introduced a comprehensive plan aimed at uplifting the region's infrastructure, economy, and social cohesion. This multifaceted strategy includes pledges to increase funding for infrastructure projects, boost cross-border trade, empower Autonomous District Councils, ensure fair treatment for tea garden workers, and address challenges in Manipur through decisive action and the establishment of a Reconciliation Commission. Additionally, Congress emphasizes the importance of compensating conflict victims and advancing the Naga peace process.