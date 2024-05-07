Assam: Ill-Timed Conflicts Mar Closing Stages Of Polling In Kokrajhar

Amid a largely peaceful voting process across Assam, Kokrajhar reported two minor incidents of violent outbursts towards the end of the day's polling on Tuesday.
Kokrajhar was one of the four constituencies - Guwahati, Dhubri, and Barpeta - where polling was held in the third phase today.
In the first incident which occurred at the Kokrajhar Science College polling booth, Bodoland People's Front (BPF) workers were accused of ragging after which tensions flared at the institute. In the aftermath of the incident, the police personnel present at the scene detained the BPF party worker identified as Buddu Debnath.
Meanwhile, another incident involving both BPF and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) workers unfolded at the office of the BPF party. The opposition UPPL party workers were accused of attacking BPF workers.
Three BPF workers, namely Dipunjay Brahma, Bharat Bhushan Narzary and Lourhour Gayari were attacked, while the assailants also targeted a journalist taking him to be a BPF worker. Local police reached the scene and brought the situation under control.
BPF candidate Khampa Borgoyary came up against UPPL's Joyanta Basumatary in Kokrajhar. Kokrajhar recorded a voter turnout of 74.24 per cent till 5 pm of polling.