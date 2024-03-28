Jharkhand Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Major Parties, Electoral Districts

In 2024, Jharkhand is set for a politically charged year, hosting Lok Sabha elections in the summer followed by assembly elections in October-November. The ruling JMM-Congress alliance in the state has faced recent upheaval with the resignation of Chief Minister Hemant Soren amid a money laundering case. This has put the alliance in a challenging position, offering an opportunity for the BJP to strengthen its electoral performance, building on its successes in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Jharkhand, formed in 2000 after its separation from Bihar, holds significant political importance with its sizable tribal population, contributing 14 members to the lower house of parliament.

Jharkhand's Parliamentary Constituencies: Representation and Diversity

Jharkhand comprises 14 constituencies for parliamentary elections, with specific reservation categories.

Among these, five constituencies are reserved for candidates from Scheduled Tribes (ST), while one is reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates.

The constituencies and their respective reservation categories are as follows:

Rajmahal (ST) Dumka (ST) Godda Chatra Kodarma Giridih Dhanbad Ranchi Jamshedpur Singhbhum (ST) Khunti (ST) Lohardaga (ST) Palamau (SC) Hazaribagh

These constituencies play a vital role in shaping the political landscape of Jharkhand, reflecting the diverse demographics and socio-political dynamics of the state.

Political Landscape in Jharkhand: Major Parties and Anticipations

In Jharkhand's political arena, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) hold significant sway. While the JMM is aligned with the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA), the BJP has formed alliances with various regional parties, including the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), led by Sudesh Mahto.

Over time, the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) party has emerged as a pivotal force in the state's politics. Its leader, Sudesh Mahto, has played a crucial role in shaping the party's agenda and electoral strategy. Currently, AJSU is a crucial component of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) coalition.

The political landscape in Jharkhand has witnessed upheaval following the arrest of Chief Minister Hemant Soren. In the wake of this development, Champai Soren stepped in to assume leadership within the JMM. However, maintaining stability has proven challenging, particularly with internal dissent brewing among Congress legislators post a recent Cabinet expansion.

The BJP has seized upon the opportunity presented by the ruling alliance's vulnerabilities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in particular, has sharpened his criticism, branding the JMM-led coalition as corrupt and detrimental to the interests of the impoverished. Modi's coined phrase, "jam kar ke khao" (eat heartily), encapsulates the BJP's stance, aiming to resonate with disillusioned voters.

With Lok Sabha elections on the horizon, the BJP is positioning itself to capitalize on anti-incumbency sentiments and discontent within the electorate. The party aims to not only maintain its existing support base but also to make significant inroads in areas traditionally held by its opponents. Moreover, the outcome of these elections is likely to set the stage for the subsequent assembly polls slated for later this year.

In sum, Jharkhand's political landscape is marked by dynamic alliances, shifting power dynamics, and a palpable sense of anticipation as the state braces for consequential electoral battles in the coming months.

