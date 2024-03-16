Assam: Lok Sabha Polls to be Held in 3 Phases

The Election Commission on Saturday announced the schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Assam, revealing a three-phase voting process to be held on April 19, April 26, and May 7.
This marks the first election following the state's delimitation exercise, which faced criticism from the opposition, alleging bias towards the ruling BJP.
Assam, with its 14 Lok Sabha seats, holds significance as the BJP aims to maintain or improve its standing, having won nine seats in the 2019 polls. Conversely, Congress seeks to regain lost ground in what was once its stronghold, with Gaurav Gogoi, Congress' deputy leader in Lok Sabha, contesting from the Jorhat seat, previously held by BJP's Topon Gogoi.
Congress has released a list of 12 candidates, reserving one seat for its ally Assam Jatiya Parishad. The INDIA alliance remains unformed, with TMC fielding candidates in four seats and AAP withdrawing from Guwahati, urging Congress to follow suit in other constituencies.
Vote counting for Assam's 14 Lok Sabha seats is scheduled for June 4, 2024, with results expected on the same day.