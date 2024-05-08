Assam Police Extends Gratitude as Peaceful Elections Conclude

As the three-phase campaign and voting for 14 parliamentary seats in Assam come to a close, the Assam Police expresses gratitude to the public for their cooperation, ensuring completely peaceful elections without any need for re-polling anywhere in the state.
With an impressive polling percentage of approximately 80%, the successful conclusion of the electoral process marks a significant achievement for the state, Assam DGP GP Singh said in a tweet on Wednesday.
Acknowledging the dedicated efforts of various personnel involved, including Assam Police, Assam Home Guards, Village Defence Personnel (VDP), Assam Police Radio Organisation (APRO), and Fire & Emergency Services (F&ES), the top cop extends compliments for their unwavering commitment and hard work spanning nearly six months.
"Special recognition is reserved for Assam Police personnel deployed outside the state for election duties, as well as those who provided exemplary protection and security to visiting dignitaries, state leadership, and contesting candidates throughout the electoral process," said DGP Singh.
Meanwhile, DGP Singh also expresses gratitude to all Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel deputed to Assam for their invaluable contributions to ensuring the smooth conduct of elections.
"With a steadfast dedication to serving the nation and the people of Assam, the Assam Police reaffirms its commitment to maintaining peace, security, and democracy in the region," added DGP Singh further.