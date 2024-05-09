Assam Police Officer Monoj Gogoi's Mortal Remains to Reach HQs Tonight

The mortal remains of Assam Police Lance Corporal Monoj Gogoi, who tragically passed away while on election duty in Chattisgarh due to an illness, are set to arrive at the Assam Police Headquarters tonight at 11 PM.
In honor of the departed soul, special salami has been organized.
Members of the press have been invited to attend the farewell parade for Lance Corporal Gogoi at 11 PM today, May 9, 2024, and cover the proceedings.
In the third and final phase of the general elections in Chhattisgarh, polling in seven out of the 11 Lok Sabha constituencies saw a voter turnout of 68 per cent, according to a poll official. The polling, conducted peacefully, took place between 7 am and 6 pm in Raipur, Durg, Bilaspur, Korba, Janjgir-Champa (reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates), Surguja, and Raigarh (both reserved for Scheduled Tribe candidates).
As per the Election Commission's app, the highest voter turnout of 77.02 per cent was recorded in Raigarh, while Bilaspur saw the lowest at 60.05 per cent. Surguja recorded 75.26 per cent voting, Korba 74.02 per cent, Durg 67.91 per cent, Janjgir-Champa 63.08 per cent, and Raipur 62.71 per cent.
Comparatively, in the 2019 general elections, Raipur had a turnout of 66 per cent, Durg 71.68 per cent, Bilaspur 64.36 per cent, Korba 75.28 per cent, Janjgir-Champa 65.58 per cent, Surguja 77.30 per cent, and Raigarh 77.78 per cent, as reported.