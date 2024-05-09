Assam Police Officer Monoj Gogoi's Mortal Remains to Reach HQs Tonight

In the third and final phase of the general elections in Chhattisgarh, polling in seven out of the 11 Lok Sabha constituencies saw a voter turnout of 68 per cent, according to a poll official. The polling, conducted peacefully, took place between 7 am and 6 pm in Raipur, Durg, Bilaspur, Korba, Janjgir-Champa (reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates), Surguja, and Raigarh (both reserved for Scheduled Tribe candidates).