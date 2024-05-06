Assam Poll Body Vigilant as Third Phase Nears: MCC Violations Addressed, Seizures Made

Law and Order Situation: Maintaining law and order is paramount during the electoral process, and law enforcement agencies have been working tirelessly to uphold security standards. A total of 32 weapons and 85 cartridges/explosives have been seized, contributing to the overall safety of the electoral environment. Furthermore, with 18,202 licensed arms accounted for and 15,315 arms deposited, efforts to regulate arms possession have been robust. Additionally, the execution of non-bailable warrants (NBWs) stands at an impressive 1,185 out of 2,611 received. Notably, there have been 10 reported poll-related incidents, with no major incidents reported, indicating effective security measures in place.