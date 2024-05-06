Assam Poll Body Vigilant as Third Phase Nears: MCC Violations Addressed, Seizures Made

As the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections approaches in Assam, the State Election Commission remains on high alert, diligently addressing complaints and monitoring law and order to ensure a smooth electoral process. Here's a comprehensive overview of the commission's efforts and developments leading up to the crucial polling day:
Model Code of Conduct (MCC) Violations: Ahead of the third phase, the Election Commission received a total of 221 complaints related to Model Code of Conduct violations. By 9:00 AM on April 6, an impressive 219 cases had been effectively disposed of, demonstrating the commission's swift action in maintaining electoral integrity. Among these complaints, 12 were deemed significant, reflecting the commission's commitment to upholding fair electoral practices.
Election Expenditure Monitoring (EEM): In its efforts to curb illegal expenditure and maintain transparency, the Election Commission's Election Expenditure Monitoring (EEM) teams have been proactive. Significant seizures have been made, totaling a staggering Rs. 209.7 Crore. This includes seizures of cash amounting to Rs. 19.1 Crore, liquor valued at Rs. 31.8 Crore (equivalent to 8.26 Lakh liters), drugs/narcotics worth Rs. 129.5 Crore, and precious metals amounting to Rs. 28.8 Crore. These efforts underscore the commission's commitment to curbing illicit practices and ensuring a level playing field for all candidates.
Law and Order Situation: Maintaining law and order is paramount during the electoral process, and law enforcement agencies have been working tirelessly to uphold security standards. A total of 32 weapons and 85 cartridges/explosives have been seized, contributing to the overall safety of the electoral environment. Furthermore, with 18,202 licensed arms accounted for and 15,315 arms deposited, efforts to regulate arms possession have been robust. Additionally, the execution of non-bailable warrants (NBWs) stands at an impressive 1,185 out of 2,611 received. Notably, there have been 10 reported poll-related incidents, with no major incidents reported, indicating effective security measures in place.
Deployment of Resources: To bolster security and enforcement efforts, a significant number of checkpoints have been established, including 178 inter-state and 440 intra-state checkpoints. Furthermore, the deployment of flying squads, static surveillance teams, and quick response teams underscores the comprehensive approach adopted by the authorities to address any potential threats or disruptions.
As Assam braces itself for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, the proactive measures undertaken by the State Election Commission and law enforcement agencies instill confidence in the electoral process, ensuring a fair, transparent, and secure environment for voters to exercise their democratic right.