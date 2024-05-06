Elaborate Preparations Underway for Third Phase of Lok Sabha Elections in Assam

According to the latest statistics provided by the CEO's office, a total of 9,516 polling stations will be set up to accommodate the 8,149,091 eligible voters. Among them, 4,100,544 are male, 4,048,436 are female, and 111 belong to the third gender. Additionally, there are 73,690 differently-abled voters and 1,529 voters aged above 100 years. Moreover, 210,177 new voters will participate in the electoral process for the first time.