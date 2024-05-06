Elaborate Preparations Underway for Third Phase of Lok Sabha Elections in Assam

As the third phase of Lok Sabha elections in Assam approaches, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Anurag Goel, has announced comprehensive arrangements to ensure smooth and efficient polling across the four constituencies slated for voting.
According to the latest statistics provided by the CEO's office, a total of 9,516 polling stations will be set up to accommodate the 8,149,091 eligible voters. Among them, 4,100,544 are male, 4,048,436 are female, and 111 belong to the third gender. Additionally, there are 73,690 differently-abled voters and 1,529 voters aged above 100 years. Moreover, 210,177 new voters will participate in the electoral process for the first time.
In anticipation of the high voter turnout, special arrangements have been made at all polling stations to facilitate smooth voting experiences for the electorate. The deployment of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) systems, and other necessary equipment has been ensured.
A total of 47 candidates, comprising 41 males and 6 females, will contest in the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls tomorrow. Barpeta constituency records the highest number of candidates, while Guwahati constituency reports the lowest.
To uphold transparency and security, webcasting arrangements have been established at 5,266 polling stations. Additionally, 300 sensitive centers have been identified based on past law and order situations.
To prevent any mishaps or tampering, GPS devices have been installed on all vehicles transporting EVMs, with approximately 600 vehicles being closely monitored. Furthermore, 30% of the voting machines have been kept on standby to address any technical issues promptly.
In terms of security, strong rooms have been established at Maniram Dewan Trade Centre and Amingaon for the Guwahati constituency, ensuring the safety of the electoral materials.
Special instructions have been issued to district commissioners to tackle any adverse weather conditions that may arise during polling, particularly considering the unpredictable nature of sunny and rainy weather in the region.
In essence, the elaborate preparations underscore the commitment of election authorities to conduct free, fair, and secure elections, ensuring the voices of the people are heard in the democratic process.