Assam Registers 70.68% Voter Turnout in 2nd Phase of Lok Sabha Polls

Polling concluded with several incidents of violence across polling booths in the five constituencies that voted for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections in Assam on Friday.
The overall voter turnout till 7 pm was recorded at 70.68 percent across the five constituencies in the state, according to the data provided by the Election Commission of India (ECI).
The highest polling of 72.99 percent was recorded in Darrang-Udalguri, followed by 71.88 percent in Nagaon, 71.12 percent in Karimganj, 69.65 in Diphu, and 65.57 in Silchar.
A total of 61 candidates were in the fray for the five constituencies of Assam.
Voting began as early as 7 am today across the 9,133 polling stations set up in the state.
However, several incidents of violence, reports of negligence and discrepancies in the voters' list, boycott of elections, EVM malfunctioning among other were reported amid the voting process in the five constituencies today.