Discrepancies Mar Voting in Assam as Elderly Voters Excluded from Electoral Rolls

As the parliamentary elections unfold today across five constituencies in Assam, reports of negligence and discrepancies in the voters' list have cast a shadow over the democratic process. In Baghjap village of Jagiroad under the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency, the no. 151 polling station has become a focal point of concern as around 80 elderly individuals find themselves disenfranchised due to their names being inexplicably absent from the electoral roll.