Discrepancies Mar Voting in Assam as Elderly Voters Excluded from Electoral Rolls

As the parliamentary elections unfold today across five constituencies in Assam, reports of negligence and discrepancies in the voters' list have cast a shadow over the democratic process. In Baghjap village of Jagiroad under the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency, the no. 151 polling station has become a focal point of concern as around 80 elderly individuals find themselves disenfranchised due to their names being inexplicably absent from the electoral roll.
Among those affected are elderly voters who have faithfully exercised their franchise in every previous election. Shockingly, even the name of a respected Mouzadar from the area has been omitted from the voters' list, adding to the sense of disenfranchisement and disillusionment.
The exclusion of these individuals has sparked outrage and dismay among the senior citizens who had eagerly awaited the opportunity to participate in the democratic process. Their absence from the voters' list has left them feeling marginalized and deprived of their fundamental right to vote, particularly during what is considered the highest festival of democracy.
Conversations in conscious circles have centered around the reasons behind the omission of these individuals from the voters' list despite their status as living, eligible voters.
The incident underscores the urgent need for Election commission to address the discrepancies and ensure that all eligible voters, regardless of age or status, are able to exercise their democratic rights without impediment.
As voters continue to flock to polling stations to assert their democratic rights, the exclusion of these elderly individuals serves as a stark reminder of the challenges and shortcomings that persist in the electoral process, demanding swift and effective action to rectify the situation and uphold the principles of democracy.