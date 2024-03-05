Lok Sabha 2024

Assam's Poll Preparedness Reviewed by Election Commission Ahead of LS Polls 2024

Earlier, a three-member Election Commission of India (ECI) team arrived in Assam's Guwahati on Tuesday.
A team of Election Commission of India (ECI) officials led by Deputy Election Commissioner Hirdesh Kumar held a series of meetings to review the poll preparedness in the state ahead of the General Elections 2024.

The ECI team met with the Chief Secretary to the Govt of Assam, Paban Kumar Borthakur, Chief Electoral Officer, Assam, Anurag Goel and IGP (L&O) & State Police Nodal Officer, Assam, P.K. Bhuyan, IG Police (TAP) & IG (Communication) & State CAPF Nodal Officer, Assam, Akhilesh Kumar Singh, IPS and IGP (WR), Bongaigaon & Nodal Officer, Election Expenditure, Assam, Dilip Kumar Dey, representatives of various central enforcement agencies and senior most secretaries of various Government departments in a series of meetings held at Janata Bhawan in Dispur today.

The team reached the LGBI Airport in Guwahati at around 11 am. The ECI team will be camping at Radisson Blu in Guwahati.

