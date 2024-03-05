Assam's Poll Preparedness Reviewed by Election Commission Ahead of LS Polls 2024

The ECI team met with the Chief Secretary to the Govt of Assam, Paban Kumar Borthakur, Chief Electoral Officer, Assam, Anurag Goel and IGP (L&O) & State Police Nodal Officer, Assam, P.K. Bhuyan, IG Police (TAP) & IG (Communication) & State CAPF Nodal Officer, Assam, Akhilesh Kumar Singh, IPS and IGP (WR), Bongaigaon & Nodal Officer, Election Expenditure, Assam, Dilip Kumar Dey, representatives of various central enforcement agencies and senior most secretaries of various Government departments in a series of meetings held at Janata Bhawan in Dispur today.