Atishi Accuses Election Commission of Banning AAP's Lok Sabha Campaign Song

At a press conference held in New Delhi, Atishi, a prominent leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), made serious allegations against the Election Commission of India (ECI), claiming that the commission had banned their campaign song, titled 'Jail ka jawab vote se.' Atishi asserted that the reason behind the ban was the song's portrayal of the ruling party and governmental agencies in an unfavorable light.
Addressing the media, Atishi lamented what she described as dictatorial tendencies within the government, citing instances where opposition leaders have been incarcerated and hindered from conducting their electoral campaigns. She criticized the Election Commission's decision, suggesting that it reflected a bias towards the ruling party.
Atishi highlighted the perceived inconsistency in the commission's actions, noting that while the BJP's alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct seemed to go unchecked, the AAP's campaign song faced stringent scrutiny and censorship.
Moreover, Atishi pointed out the absence of direct references to the BJP in the AAP's campaign song, emphasizing that the song's criticism centered around the concept of 'dictatorship' rather than targeting any specific political entity. Despite this, the Election Commission deemed the song objectionable, prompting Atishi to question the commission's neutrality and commitment to fair play in the electoral process.
Drawing parallels with the legacy of former Election Commissioner TN Seshan, Atishi underscored the importance of upholding democratic principles and ensuring that elections are conducted freely and fairly. She expressed concerns that the ECI's perceived bias could undermine the integrity of the electoral process and erode public trust in democracy.
In conclusion, Atishi appealed to the Election Commission to reevaluate its decision and urged the commission to take proactive measures against any perceived violations of the Model Code of Conduct by the ruling BJP. She emphasized the need for the ECI to demonstrate impartiality and uphold the sanctity of India's electoral system, echoing the sentiments of many who view free and fair elections as the cornerstone of democracy.