Avijit Mazumder Resigns from Assam Trinamool Congress Amid Expulsion

Avijit Mazumder, the General Secretary and Media in-charge of Assam Trinamool Congress, has tendered his resignation from all party positions and primary membership, effective immediately.
In a letter addressed to state party president Ripun Bora, Mazumder cited being forced to resign from the party as the reason for his departure.
He expressed gratitude for the opportunities provided to him during his tenure and thanked the party leadership for their support. Mazumder wished the party continued success in the future.
The resignation comes in the wake of Mazumder's expulsion from the primary membership of All India Trinamool Congress by the directive of Ripun Bora, the President of Assam Trinamool Congress. The expulsion was attributed to Mazumder's alleged involvement in anti-party activities.