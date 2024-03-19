Lok Sabha 2024

Avijit Mazumder Resigns from Assam Trinamool Congress Amid Expulsion

Avijit Mazumder Expresses Gratitude in Departure Letter to Assam Trinamool Congress Officials
Avijit Mazumder Resigns from Assam Trinamool Congress Amid Expulsion
Avijit Mazumder Resigns from Assam Trinamool Congress Amid Expulsion
Pratidin Time

Avijit Mazumder, the General Secretary and Media in-charge of Assam Trinamool Congress, has tendered his resignation from all party positions and primary membership, effective immediately.

In a letter addressed to state party president Ripun Bora, Mazumder cited being forced to resign from the party as the reason for his departure.

He expressed gratitude for the opportunities provided to him during his tenure and thanked the party leadership for their support. Mazumder wished the party continued success in the future.

The resignation comes in the wake of Mazumder's expulsion from the primary membership of All India Trinamool Congress by the directive of Ripun Bora, the President of Assam Trinamool Congress. The expulsion was attributed to Mazumder's alleged involvement in anti-party activities.

Avijit Mazumder Resigns from Assam Trinamool Congress Amid Expulsion
Lok Sabha Polls: TMC Alleges Model Code Of Conduct Violation By Assam Govt
Ripun Bora
Assam Trinamool Congress
Avijit Mazumder

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
lok-sabha-2024>>lok-sabha-2024/avijit-mazumder-resigns-from-assam-trinamool-congress-amid-expulsion
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com