Dream Girl 2 Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Surpasses ₹40 Crore in Opening Weekend

Dream Girl 2 Box Office Collection: Dream Girl 2, the much-awaited sequel starring Ayushmann Khurrana and following his 2019 hit, Dream Girl, has ignited the domestic box office scene since its debut on August 25. Helmed by director Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film has proven its box office mettle, raking in a robust ₹16 crore nett on Sunday, according to Sacnilk.com's report. This impressive third-day performance has propelled the movie's overall first-weekend earnings past the noteworthy ₹40 crore milestone.

Ayushmann Khurrana reprises his leading role in Dream Girl 2, and the film's success has brought a sense of achievement. He shared his joy about the phenomenal start, stating, “I'm filled with joy witnessing Dream Girl 2's outstanding reception at the box office. The Dream Girl franchise holds a special place in my heart, and I'm genuinely thankful for the continuous love it receives.”

Dream Girl 2's Box Office Journey So Far The film embarked on its box office journey by amassing ₹10.69 crore on its debut day, followed by an additional ₹14.02 crore on its second day. As per early estimates from Sacnilk.com, the film's Sunday collection reached a significant ₹16 crore, with an anticipated Monday earning of ₹5. This brings the total domestic box office collection for the film to an impressive ₹40.69 crore.

Ayushmann Khurrana's Versatility Ayushmann Khurrana's talent for breathing life into diverse characters shines in Dream Girl 2, where he portrays the character Pooja. His dedication to his roles is commendable, as he seamlessly embodies Pooja's persona, captivating the audience with his impeccable portrayal. He adeptly navigates various aspects such as body language, makeup, dance, and even a feminine voice, leaving a memorable impact.

Audience Reception and Gratitude Expressing his appreciation for the enthusiastic response, Ayushmann conveyed his gratitude to the audience through an Instagram post, saying, “A heartfelt thank you for giving me the biggest opening of my career.” Alongside Ayushmann, the movie features a talented ensemble cast including Ananya Panday, Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Manoj Joshi, Seema Pahwa, and Vijay Raaz. Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor, Dream Girl 2 continues the legacy of its successful forerunner, Dream Girl, which made waves at the box office in 2019.