Bhabesh Kalita Chalks BJP's Plans For Lok Sabha Polls In Assam

It may be noted that the BJP has not appointed conveners and co-convenors for two constituencies, namely Kokrajhar under the BTR and Barpeta. Of these, the Kokrajhar constituency is expected to be left out by the BJP for its ally United People's Party Liberal (UPPL). There has already been speculation that the Barpeta constituency will be left to its ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), but it has not been officially announced yet.