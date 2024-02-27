Bhabesh Kalita Chalks BJP's Plans For Lok Sabha Polls In Assam

Assam BJP president Bhabesh Kalita on Tuesday said that the party's top brass will decide upon the final list of candidates to field for the 12 Lok Sabha seats in the state based on the suggestions of the special committee.
This comes after the Bharatiya Janata Party released a list of convenors and co-convenors to form a special committee tasked with preparing and submiting a list of potential candidates for 12 Lok Sabha seats in Assam.
Reports on Monday also stated that Kalita will accompany Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to Delhi on Wednesday (February 28) for a crucial meet.
Speaking ahead of that, the Assam BJP chief said, "There will be discussions on the election roadmap in Delhi tomorrow. The core leadership of the party will decide on which seats will be left for our ally parties. The final candidate list will be out after the meeting."
"The candidates to be fielded has not been finalised yet. We are aiming to gain 12-plus seats. There will be a survey conducted in the two constituencies in Assam for which we have not assigned a convenor," Bhabesh Kalita said.
He further said, "In the second phase, there will be a survey in each of the 14 constituencies. Several leaders have expressed their desire to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. No one will have to give their biodata for a ticket."
Meanwhile, the Assam BJP president added that several political opponents are set to join the saffron party by the first week of March. However, he did not take any specific names.
It may be noted that the BJP has not appointed conveners and co-convenors for two constituencies, namely Kokrajhar under the BTR and Barpeta. Of these, the Kokrajhar constituency is expected to be left out by the BJP for its ally United People's Party Liberal (UPPL). There has already been speculation that the Barpeta constituency will be left to its ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), but it has not been officially announced yet.
