Lok Sabha Polls: BJP Forms Committee To Pick Probable Candidates

As the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continues its statewide campaign over the Lok Sabha elections, a special committee has been formed to select potential candidates for the 12 Lok Sabha seats in Assam.
The committee consists of 12 conveners and 12 co-convenors. One convener and co-convenor have been appointed to prepare a list of potential candidates for each constituency.
The committee is scheduled to submit its report by Tuesday, February 27. Each convenor and co-convener has also been directed to hold discussions with senior BJP functionaries regarding the selection of potential candidates.
After this, the report will be sent to Delhi. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP state president Bhabesh Kalita will leave for Delhi on February 28 with this report.
Significantly, the BJP has not appointed conveners and co-convenors for the two constituencies, namely Kokrajhar under the BTR and Barpeta. Of these, Kokrajhar constituency is sure to be left out by the BJP for its ally United People's Party Liberal (UPPL). There has already been speculation that the Barpeta constituency will be left to ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), but it has not been officially announced yet.
Meanwhile, the Asom Gana Parishad leadership had already told the media that it would contest a total of two Lok Sabha seats. There was talk that AGP would also seek the Sonitpur Lok Sabha seat, but the BJP has appointed conveners and co-convenors for Sonitpur.
One thing is almost certain from this, the BJP will contest 12 of the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state and leave the Kokrajhar to UPPL and the Barpeta to Asom Gana Parishad.
The full list of BJP convenors and co-convenors announced ahead of the Lok Sabha elections to come up with candidates: