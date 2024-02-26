Lok Sabha Polls: BJP Forms Committee To Pick Probable Candidates

Significantly, the BJP has not appointed conveners and co-convenors for the two constituencies, namely Kokrajhar under the BTR and Barpeta. Of these, Kokrajhar constituency is sure to be left out by the BJP for its ally United People's Party Liberal (UPPL). There has already been speculation that the Barpeta constituency will be left to ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), but it has not been officially announced yet.