Abdul Khaleque Speaks From Heart, Tears Into Congress, Sparks Muslim Debate

In a startling revelation, former Assam Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP from Barpeta Abdul Khaleque on Saturday hinted at religious discrimination in the party behind his decision to quit.
Talking to the media at Dispur Press Club in Guwahati, Khaleque declared it to be his final press conference as a Member of Parliament. "This press conference marks my final engagement as a member of parliament," he said while expressing gratitude towards all leaders and workers of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee for their support and dedication.
Rocking the already depleted boat of Assam Congress on Friday, Abdul Khaleque announced his resignation from the party. He shut the door on a possible return dismissing Bhupen Borah's assertions.
The ex-Congress leader stated, "In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, I was one of only three Muslim MPs. We have some leaders among us who have this notion that if there are Muslims, Congress will survive. When Ghulam Nabi Azad was awarded the Padma Bhushan, there were many leaders within the party who were not very pleased. Everyone has self-respect, that's what I have always said."
"I have been a member of Congress for 25 years," Khaleque mentioned, reflecting on his long-standing association with the party. He dismissed speculations about ticket distribution, asserting, "This is not about ticket allocation."
Khaleque highlighted the necessity of representation for Muslim communities, indicating that around 4-5 seats in Assam should be allocated to Muslim candidates, considering the state's Muslim population of 34 per cent. "In Assam, tickets need to be given to 4-5 Muslims. Assam has a Muslim population of 34 per cent and politics in Assam revolves around these Muslims. All parties, including BJP, Congress, and AIUDF, engage in politics targeting Muslims."
"I extend my best wishes to whomever the party decides to field from Dhubri. They are influential personalities with resources; they will defeat Ajmal," said Abdul Khaleque.
Referring to internal divisions within the Congress, Khaleque said, "Rakibul Hussain's steadfast support for BJP is unwavering. He is inspiring his loyalists to join the BJP. Sushanta Borgohain and Bismita Gogoi went to BJP on his behest."
"After Jitendra Singh took responsibility for Assam, nine MLAs have left the party," he added bringing forth his much known displeasure of the AICC General Secretary in-charge of the state.
Tearing down on Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra march, Abdul Khaleque stated, "Rahul Gandhi has embarked on a journey for justice, but within the Congress, someone needs to intervene for justice. Jitendra Singh is annoyed with me because I spoke up on several occasions. He had announced in December itself that Rakibul Hussain will get a ticket."
"I have complete faith in Sonia Gandhi. I extend my utmost respect to Sonia Gandhi for her unwavering dedication," Khaleque said expressing his admiration for the former Indian National Congress chief.
Regarding political influences within the party, Khalek mentioned, "There are agents of the BJP within Congress."
Conveying his admiration for West Bengal Chief Minister he said, "Mamata Banerjee has joined hands against the BJP, which resonates with the sentiments of the people. However, our party's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury opposes her."
"I have fought against the Chief Minister in the court. A case filed at Dispur Police Station took me to the court. At the time, Debabrata Saikia gave me confidence," he said, adding, "However, Bhupen Borah reprimanded me."
"I informed the party leadership about this, but suspiciously enough, there was no reaction to it. I had once spoken out favouring the Mughals. Jitendra Singh called me up and scolded me. When someone disregards and abuses Miyas, I feel hurt. Bhupen Borah not feeling the same is only natural," he said highlighting party's overall outlook towards the Muslim community.
"Last time 1.5 lakh Hindu voters voted for the Congress, but Bhupen Borah was twice rebuked by the Hindu community. I won't be schooled on secularism from the likes of Bhupen Borah and Jitendra Singh," Khaleque stated reaffirming his displeasure of the two Congress leaders.
Discussing his immediate future he said, "I have had several offers. Trinamool Congress, AAP, AGP, and BPF have approached me. However, I like Mamata Banerjee and Kejriwal for their fighting spirit," in an apparent hint those gathered over his future.
Downplaying the importance of Bhupen Borah in the Assam Congress unit, Khaleque further said, "Whatever Rakibul Hussain says will happen here. No one heeds to Bhupen Borah."
Khaleque also expressed his respect for Gaurav Gogoi, acknowledging him as a significant leader in Assam. "I send my best wishes to Gaurav Gogoi," Khalek stated, indicating his support for the former MLA's political journey.
"From this day onwards, I am free," he said announcing his resignation from Congress during the press conference, marking the end of his association with the party.