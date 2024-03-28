Bihar Lok Sabha Election 2024: Dates, Phases, Constituencies, and Political Insights

The upcoming Bihar Lok Sabha elections for 2024 will span seven phases, starting from April 19 and concluding on June 1. With Bihar's 40 Lok Sabha constituencies, the state holds substantial political significance nationally.

Earlier this year, Bihar saw noteworthy political shifts as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar decided to depart from the Mahagathbandhan alliance, forging a new alliance with the BJP called the NDA (National Democratic Alliance). Additionally, Jitan Ram Manjhi's party, the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), also joined forces with the NDA alliance.

Bihar Lok Sabha Election 2024 Schedule: Dates and Constituencies

Phase 1 (April 19): Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada, Jamui

Phase 2 (April 26): Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Bhagalpur, Banka

Phase 3 (May 7): Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Araria, Madhepura, Khagaria

Phase 4 (May 13): Darbhanga, Ujiarpur, Samastipur, Begusarai, Munger

Phase 5 (May 20): Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Saran, Hajipur

Phase 6 (May 25): Valmiki Nagar, Paschim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Sheohar, Vaishali, Gopalganj, Siwan, Maharajganj

Phase 7 (June 1): Nalanda, Patna Sahib, Pataliputra, Arrah, Buxar, Sasaram, Karakat, Jahanabad

Phase 1: April 19 (4 seats)

Phase 2: April 26 (5 seats)

Phase 3: May 7 (5 seats)

Phase 4: May 13 (5 seats)

Phase 5: May 20 (5 seats)

Phase 6: May 25 (8 seats)

Phase 7: June 1 (8 seats)

Counting on: June 4

In the 2019 elections, the NDA, consisting of BJP, JDU, and LJP, won 39 out of 40 seats.

The Mahagathbandhan, led by RJD, INC, and RLSP, managed to secure only one seat.

Bihar has 34 unreserved seats and 6 reserved seats for Scheduled Caste candidates.

The upcoming elections will be held in seven phases, with results expected on June 4.

Nitish Kumar's alliance with the BJP has garnered attention, given Bihar's significance in national politics.

The BJP aims to improve its performance, facing competition from RJD led by Tejashwi Yadav and Congress.

In the last election, BJP won 22 seats, JD(U) won 16, and LJP secured 6 seats.

BJP is contesting 17 seats, JD(U) 16, with the remaining 7 seats allocated to other NDA allies.

The elections in Bihar are anticipated to be closely watched, with parties gearing up for a competitive battle.

