Bihar Lok Sabha Election 2024: Dates, Phases, Constituencies, and Political Insights

The upcoming Bihar Lok Sabha elections for 2024 will span seven phases, starting from April 19 and concluding on June 1. With Bihar's 40 Lok Sabha constituencies, the state holds substantial political significance nationally.
Earlier this year, Bihar saw noteworthy political shifts as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar decided to depart from the Mahagathbandhan alliance, forging a new alliance with the BJP called the NDA (National Democratic Alliance). Additionally, Jitan Ram Manjhi's party, the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), also joined forces with the NDA alliance.
Phase 1 (April 19): Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada, Jamui
Phase 2 (April 26): Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Bhagalpur, Banka
Phase 3 (May 7): Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Araria, Madhepura, Khagaria
Phase 4 (May 13): Darbhanga, Ujiarpur, Samastipur, Begusarai, Munger
Phase 5 (May 20): Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Saran, Hajipur
Phase 6 (May 25): Valmiki Nagar, Paschim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Sheohar, Vaishali, Gopalganj, Siwan, Maharajganj
Phase 7 (June 1): Nalanda, Patna Sahib, Pataliputra, Arrah, Buxar, Sasaram, Karakat, Jahanabad
Counting on: June 4
In the 2019 elections, the NDA, consisting of BJP, JDU, and LJP, won 39 out of 40 seats.
The Mahagathbandhan, led by RJD, INC, and RLSP, managed to secure only one seat.
Bihar has 34 unreserved seats and 6 reserved seats for Scheduled Caste candidates.
The upcoming elections will be held in seven phases, with results expected on June 4.
Nitish Kumar's alliance with the BJP has garnered attention, given Bihar's significance in national politics.
The BJP aims to improve its performance, facing competition from RJD led by Tejashwi Yadav and Congress.
In the last election, BJP won 22 seats, JD(U) won 16, and LJP secured 6 seats.
BJP is contesting 17 seats, JD(U) 16, with the remaining 7 seats allocated to other NDA allies.
The elections in Bihar are anticipated to be closely watched, with parties gearing up for a competitive battle.
How many Lok Sabha seats are there in Bihar?
The 2024 Indian general election in Bihar will be held in all 7 phases from 19 April to 1 June to elect 40 members of the 18th Lok Sabha, with the results declared on 4 June.
When was last election held in Bihar?
Elected Chief Minister,The election was held in three phases for a total of 243 seats:- the first for 71 seats on 28 October 2020, the second for 94 seats on 3 November 2020, and the third for the remaining 78 seats on 7 November 2020.
How many constituency are there in Bihar?
The Bihar Legislative Assembly currently have 243 members, each representing a separate electoral constituency. Bihar Legislative Assembly came into existence in 1937. The Assembly had a strength of 155 members.