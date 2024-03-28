West Bengal Lok Sabha Election 2024: Dates, Phases, Constituencies, Parties, and Key Contenders

The upcoming West Bengal Lok Sabha Election 2024 holds significant importance in the nation's political landscape, as it involves the battle for the state's 42 parliamentary seats. The Election Commission of India has released a comprehensive schedule for the polls, divided into seven phases spanning from April 19 to June 1. This structured approach aims to ensure efficient management and high voter turnout across the various regions of the state. Each phase will cover designated constituencies, allowing election officials to effectively address logistical challenges and ensure smooth conduct of the electoral process.

West Bengal Lok Sabha Election 2024 Dates: City-wise List

Phase I - April 19

- Constituencies: Cooch Behar, Alipurduars, Jalpaiguri

Phase II - April 26

- Constituencies: Darjeeling, Raiganj, Balurghat

Phase III - May 7

- Constituencies: Malda Uttar, Malda Dakshin, Jangipur, Murshidabad

Phase IV - May 13

- Constituencies: Baharampur, Krishnanagar, Ranaghat, Bardhaman Purba, Burdwan-Durgapur, Asansol, Bolpur, Birbhum

Phase V - May 20

- Constituencies: Bangaon, Barrackpur, Howrah, Uluberia, Srerampur, Hooghly, Arambagh

Phase VI - May 25

- Constituencies: Tamluk, Kanthi, Ghatal, Jhargram, Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura, Bishnupur

Phase VII - June 1

- Constituencies: Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jayanagar, Mathurapur, Diamond Harbour, Jadavpur, Kolkata Dakshin, Kolkata Uttar

West Bengal's 2019 Lok Sabha Elections: Key Highlights and Political Dynamics

The 2019 Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal were characterized by a fierce contest between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

TMC, under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, secured victory in 22 seats, while BJP made significant gains by winning 18 seats, indicating a notable shift in the state's political landscape.

The Congress also managed to secure two seats, contributing to the multi-cornered contest prevalent in West Bengal.

Given the state's significance for both regional and national parties, the upcoming Lok Sabha elections are expected to witness intense campaigning and strategic alliances.

Mamata Banerjee's TMC, following its landslide victory in the 2021 assembly elections, is preparing to defend its stronghold and maintain dominance in the state's parliamentary representation.

Conversely, the BJP, buoyed by its electoral gains in recent years, is striving to expand its influence further and emerge as the principal challenger to the ruling party.

Poll Schedule and Phases

Phase 1 (April 19)

- Coochbehar

- Alipurduar

- Jalpaiguri

Phase 2 (April 26)

- Darjeeling

- Raiganj

- Balurghat

Phase 3 (May 7)

- Maldaha Uttar

- Maldaha Dakshin

- Jangipur

- Murshidabad

Phase 4 (May 13)

- Baharampur

- Krishnanagar

- Ranaghat

- Bardhaman Purba

- Bardhaman-Durgapur

- Asansol

- Bolpur

- Birbhum

Phase 5 (May 20)

- Bangaon

- Barrackpur

- Howrah

- Uluberia

- Sreerampur

- Hooghly

- Arambag

Phase 6 (May 25)

- Tamluk

- Kanthi

- Ghatal

- Jhargram

- Medinipur

- Purulia

- Bankura

- Bishnupur

Phase 7 (June 1)

- Dum Dum

- Barasat

- Basirhat

- Jaynagar

- Mathurapur

- Diamond Harbour

- Jadavpur

- Kolkata Dakshin

- Kolkata Uttar

Seat Distribution and Parties

- West Bengal comprises 42 Lok Sabha seats, with 30 unreserved, 10 reserved for SC candidates, and 2 for ST candidates.

- In the 2019 elections, TMC secured 22 seats, BJP won 18, and Congress claimed 2 seats.

- According to the India TV-CNX Opinion Poll, BJP is projected to win 20 seats, while TMC is expected to secure 21 .

Key Players and Alliances

- TMC, led by Mamata Banerjee, is contesting independently, rejecting Congress’s I.N.D.I.A bloc.

- TMC's candidate list, announced by Abhishek Banerjee, includes Mahua Moitra from Krishnanagar and Yusuf Pathan from Baharampur.

Previous Performance

- TMC won 22 seats in 2019, while BJP secured 18.

- In the 2021 assembly elections, TMC emerged victorious with 215 seats, while BJP obtained 77.

The West Bengal Lok Sabha election schedule divides the constituencies into phases, ensuring a systematic approach. Starting on April 19, the phases target specific regions like Coochbehar, Alipurduar, and Jalpaiguri, allowing efficient resource management. Political parties, including TMC led by Mamata Banerjee and BJP, intensified their campaigns, highlighting their visions for the state's progress.

TMC focuses on its governance record, while BJP emphasizes its national agenda. Strategic alliances play a significant role, with TMC opting for an independent contest and BJP forming partnerships with regional players. The election outcome not only impacts West Bengal's parliamentary representation but also shapes its political direction.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election 2024: Phases, Seats, and Political Landscape