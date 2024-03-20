BJP Accuses RaGa of Violating Model Code of Conduct During Bharat Jodo Nyay Rally
In a recent development, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has leveled serious allegations against Rahul Gandhi, Member of Parliament from Wayanad and leader of the Indian National Congress (INC), citing violations of the Model Code of Conduct during his address at the Bharat Jodo Nyay Rally held at Shivaji Park, Mumbai.
During his speech, Mr. Gandhi made remarks that have stirred controversy and drawn sharp criticism from the BJP. He purportedly stated, "हिंदू धर्म में एक शब्द है 'शक्ति'। हम एक शक्ति के खिलाफ लड़ रहे हैं। सवाल यह है कि वह शक्ति क्या है? राजा की आत्मा ईवीएम में है। यह सच है। राजा की आत्मा ईवीएम में है।"
This statement, according to the BJP, has deeply hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus by allegedly demeaning the significance of the term 'Shakti' in Hinduism. Moreover, the BJP accuses Mr. Gandhi of attempting to sow discord among religious communities for political gain.
The BJP also criticised Rahul Gandhi's remarks on the authenticity of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). "Despite authoritative pronouncements by the Supreme Court and clarifications issued by the Election Commission of India affirming the reliability of EVMs, Mr. Gandhi allegedly persisted in spreading misinformation regarding their functioning," the BJP said in a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner.
"In addition to questioning the integrity of EVMs, Mr. Gandhi's speech purportedly disseminated false allegations through official INC channels, further exacerbating concerns regarding the spread of misinformation," the letter added.
The BJP asserts that such actions by Rahul Gandhi and the INC are not only in violation of the Model Code of Conduct but also pose a threat to the democratic fabric of the nation. They argue that spreading misinformation and peddling controversies undermines the sanctity of the electoral process and erodes public trust in institutions.
The BJP's stance underscores the need for stringent action against such transgressions to ensure the integrity of elections and maintain the social and political harmony of the country.
It remains to be seen how these allegations against Rahul Gandhi will be addressed by the relevant authorities and what measures will be taken to uphold the principles of fair and transparent elections in India.
According to the BJP, the conduct and pronouncements of Rahul Gandhi invoke the below provisions of Electoral & Penal laws together with the Model Code of Conduct.