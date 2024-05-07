BJP Govt in Minority as 3 Independent MLAs Withdraw Support in Haryana

In a significant turn of events, three independent MLAs in Haryana—Randhir Golan, Dharampal Gonder, and Sombir Singh Sangwan—have withdrawn their support from the BJP government and pledged allegiance to the opposition Congress party.
The announcement was made during a press conference in Rohtak, where the absence of Rakesh Daultabad from Badshahpur was noted, though he was expected to join the decision.
Expressing disappointment with the BJP government's performance, Dharam Pal Gondher cited the party's failure to address key issues, particularly concerning farmers. Similarly, Randhir Golan highlighted concerns over rising unemployment and inflation during the BJP's tenure as reasons for their withdrawal of support.
The independent MLAs were reportedly disheartened after not being included in the Saini government, further fueling their decision.
Former Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda welcomed the move, interpreting it as a sign of eroding trust in the current government and growing support for Congress among the public.
In a formal communication to the Haryana governor, the three independent MLAs conveyed their decision to withdraw support from the BJP government. With 40 BJP MLAs and the support of two independent MLAs—Nayan Pal Rawat and Rakesh Daultabad—along with Gopal Kanda of the Haryana Lokhit Party in the 88-member House, the BJP finds itself in a minority position.
Addressing the press conference, state BJP chief Udai Bhan acknowledged the shift in alliances, confirming that the independent MLAs have withdrawn support from the BJP and extended it to Congress. He emphasized that with the withdrawal of support from JJP MLAs and now independent legislators, the Nayab Singh Saini government stands as a minority, calling for his immediate resignation."