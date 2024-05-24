BJP Leader Numal Momin Escapes Unharmed After Bamboo Bridge Collapses During Poll Campaign

In a dramatic turn of events during his campaign tour in West Bengal's Jadavpur constituency for the Lok Sabha elections, BJP leader and Deputy Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly, Dr. Numal Momin, narrowly escaped a potentially fatal accident.
The incident occurred when Dr. Momin attempted to cross a bamboo bridge, a common feature in rural areas, only to have it collapse beneath him, sending him tumbling into the dry river bed below. Fortunately, despite the sudden collapse, Dr. Momin emerged from the ordeal unscathed, escaping without any injuries.
The entire incident was captured live on camera, showcasing the harrowing moment as the bridge gave way under Dr. Momin's weight. Despite the shock of the fall, Dr. Momin remained composed and quickly regained his footing.
It is reported that Dr. Momin had been actively engaging in house-to-house campaigning in the neighboring state of West Bengal, underscoring the fervor and dedication with which he pursued his political responsibilities.
The incident serves as a reminder of the risks and challenges that politicians often face while on the campaign trail, particularly in rural and remote areas where infrastructure may be precarious.